The championship drivers’ market took two jolts last week, with reigning champion Molly Taylor breaking up with Rosberg X Racing, while four-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah replacing Mattias Ekstrom at ABT Cupra.

The list of entrants less than 10 days before the opening round of the season in Neom, Saudi Arabia, still has some gaps, but almost all the teams have announced their respective formations.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sainz will continue to join Sanz after they finished sixth in the standings last year.

The 59-year-old Acciona Sainz’s program will match the new Audi RS Q e-tron project in which he takes part with Ekstrom.

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Kyle Leduc and Sara Price.

The American duo showed some good skills in 2021, but faded due to accidents and unreliability that relegated the eighth pair.

All unchanged also for Andretti United (Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings) and Lewis Hamilton’s X44 (Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez), with McLaren Racing making its debut relying on Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust, while Veloce Racing sports a new couple formed by Lance Woolridge and Christine Giampaoli Zonca.

Only two teams have yet to announce their plans for 2022. Xite Energy was about to leave but it seems that in the end the sponsor of Hispano Suiza will continue, even if Oliver Bennett with the farewell of Giampaoli Zonca and the doubts of Oliver Bennet everything is still in doubt.

Start of the Artic X Prix final race Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The biggest uncertainty remains JBXE. Button previously told Motorsport.com that it was imperative for the team to find more sponsors ahead of 2022.

Ahlin-Kottulinsky has changed air and according to the information gathered by Motorsport.com there is still the will of the promoters of the series to have 10 teams at the start.

Extreme E, the formations 2022

Abt Cupra: Nassar Al-Attiyah, Jutta Kleinschmidt

Acciona Sainz: Carlos Sainz Sr, Laia Sanz

Andretti United: Timmy Hansen, Catie Munnings

Chip Ganassi Racing: Kyle Leduc, Sara Price

Hispano Suiza: TB

JBXE: TB

McLaren Racing: Tanner Foust, Emma Gilmour

Rosberg X Racing: Johan Kristoffersson, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinksy

Fast Racing: Lance Woolridge, Christine Giampaoli Zonca

X44: Sebastien Loeb, Cristina Gutierrez