The third edition of the Extreme E Championship starts in a global context Extreme Ewhere compete i Electric racing SUVs prepared with over 550 HP and sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds under the aegis of FInternational Automobile Federation (FIA).

Extreme E race format

The competition format ofExtreme E follows along the lines of the rallycross with a new 2023 update for qualifying, with two qualifying heats of two series each with five cars. The winners of the qualifying heats earn an additional extra point for the championship. Simplified the race with the Redemption Race and the Grand Final where riders fight for the top half of the standings and the second half.

In addition to the competition itself, Extreme E also promotes the use of renewable energy to power the races and is committed to leaving a positive legacy in local communities through sustainability projects and environmental preservation.

The races are held in the most remote areas of the planet to raise awareness of certain aspects of climate change. Another special feature is that the teams travel together on the ship during the season St. Helenawhich is also used by “floating” paddock” for the recharge with systems fuel cell of electric racing SUVs, with the aim of minimizing emissions.

Extreme E 2023 calendar

The Extreme E calendar confirms the inaugural “Desert X-Prix” round in Saudi Arabia for 2023, then the Hydro X-Prix in Scotland, confirmed the Italian stage “Island X-Prix” in July in Sardinia; X-Prix in a country between Brazil or United States of America and finally the return to Chile for the season finale.

There are ten teams in the third season of the championship reserved for electric SUVs. It won’t be there this year Carlos Sainzis out due to an injury, replaced by Mattias Ekstrom.

stage At your place Event Location 1 March 11–12 Desert X-Prix 2023 Saudi Arabia 2 3 May 13–14 Hydro X-Prix 2023 Scotland 4 5 July 8–9 Island X-Prix 2023 Sardinia 6 7 16–17 September TBC X-Prix 2023 Brazil or United States 8 9 December 2–3 Copper X-Prix 2023 Chile 10 Extreme E calendar for the 2023 season

Among the confirmed teams is that McLaren with Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour, Genesys Andretti United with Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings, Fast with Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor and the team led by Nico Rosberg RXR with Mikaela Kottulinski and Johann Kristofferssonwinners in 2021.

The 11th team is a team from the Asia-Pacific region: XE Sports Groupan Australian club whose owners include former national team player Tim Cahill.

Extreme E Team and riders 2023

Fast Racing (5) Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor

Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor Rosberg X-Racing (6) Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky

Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky Carl Cox Motorsports (8) Christine GZ and Timo Scheider

Christine GZ and Timo Scheider JBXE (22) Hedda Hosas – Heikki Kovalainen – Andreas Bakkerud

Hedda Hosas – Heikki Kovalainen – Andreas Bakkerud Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E (23) Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen

Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen X44 Vida Carbon Racing ( 44 ) Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell

( ) Cristina Gutiérrez Fraser McConnell Acciona | Sainz XE Team (55) Laia Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom

Laia Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom NEOM McLaren Extreme E (58) Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust

Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing (99) Amanda Sorensen and RJ Anderson

Amanda Sorensen and RJ Anderson Abt Cupra XE (125) Klara Andersson and Nasser Al-Attiyah

Klara Andersson and Nasser Al-Attiyah XE Sports Group (No. TBA) TBA extension

New entry in Extreme E 2023, the well-known DJ Carl Cox who has also founded his own team.

Extreme And where to see it on TV

The Extreme E 2023 championship is visible in Italy on DAZN And Mediaset. The qualifications will be broadcast on Sportmediaset.it, DAZN and on the website and official social channels of Extreme E while the races will be visible on Sportmediaset.it, DAZN and on Canale 20.

Nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Loeb and Dakar Rally stage winner Cristina Gutierrez

winners of the Extreme E 2022 title.

The championship Extreme E is an extreme off-road electric car competition that started in 2021 and was born with the aim of promoting awareness of climate change and environmental impact through motorsport. Extreme E races take place in remote and untouched locations such as deserts, rainforests, glaciers and coasts. Teams compete using all-electric vehicles called “battery-powered SUVs.”

The Extreme E championship was the brainchild of the founder of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, and has attracted the attention of internationally renowned racing teams and top-level drivers from various motorsport disciplines.

The cars racing in the Extreme E championship

In the Extreme E championship, all teams use the same named vehicle model Odyssey 21. The Odyssey 21 is a high-performance electric SUV specifically designed to meet the challenges of extreme off-road racing. It was developed in collaboration with Spark Racing Technology, the same company that designed the vehicles for the Formula E championship. This vehicle has advanced features for tackling difficult terrain, such as height-adjustable suspension, special off-road tires and a robust to withstand impacts.

The vehicle is powered by an all-electric propulsion system, which uses high-voltage lithium-ion batteries to provide the necessary power. Electricity enables outstanding performance, with no exhaust emissions.

POWER The Odyssey 21 has a maximum power of about 400 kW, which corresponds to about 550 hp. This power is provided by a high-performance electric propulsion system, enabling the vehicle to achieve rapid acceleration and high speeds over challenging terrain.

The Odyssey 21 has a maximum power of about 400 kW, which corresponds to about 550 hp. This power is provided by a high-performance electric propulsion system, enabling the vehicle to achieve rapid acceleration and high speeds over challenging terrain. DRUMS The Odyssey 21 is equipped with an 800 Volt lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of approximately 54 kWh . This battery allows the vehicle to cover the distance of an off-road race without the need for intermediate recharging. Teams must carefully manage energy use during racing to optimize performance and complete the race.

The choice of an 800-volt voltage is in line with current trends in the electric automotive industry, where some manufacturers are adopting high-voltage battery systems to improve the efficiency and power of electric vehicles. The 800-volt voltage allows for faster battery charging and higher power delivery to the propulsion system, enabling the vehicle to achieve high performance over challenging terrain during off-road racing.

The Odyssey 21 is equipped with an 800 Volt lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of approximately . This battery allows the vehicle to cover the distance of an off-road race without the need for intermediate recharging. Teams must carefully manage energy use during racing to optimize performance and complete the race. The choice of an 800-volt voltage is in line with current trends in the electric automotive industry, where some manufacturers are adopting high-voltage battery systems to improve the efficiency and power of electric vehicles. The 800-volt voltage allows for faster battery charging and higher power delivery to the propulsion system, enabling the vehicle to achieve high performance over challenging terrain during off-road racing. PERFORMANCE Thanks to the combination of power and traction provided by the electric system and off-road tires, the Odyssey 21 can reach impressive speeds and tackle difficult terrains such as sand, mud and rocks.

Extreme E dedicated exclusively to electric SUVs produced by Sparkthat are called Odyssey 21. The competition was in fact born to turn the spotlight on crisis climate and on the attention for the ecological systems of all the world.

It also runs in the desert of Al-‘Ulain Saudi Arabia with a league organization in which they collaborate entities locals And projects Of researchimplementing actions to protect the environments in which it competed.

CUPRA Tavascan XE Extreme E

The winner of the Dakar Nasser Al-Attiyah, paired with Jutta Kleinschmidt. The Qatari champion is the Cupra bishop in the theme ATB XE.

Videos Crazy Race Extreme And Jurassic X Prix

Read also,

👉 Race results, standings and Formula E news

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off road, four-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it from the comfort of your home, it will arrive in a few days.

#OFFROAD DOC!!! ELABORATE 4×4 Book it #NOW we’ll bring it straight home! SUBSCRIBE elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK