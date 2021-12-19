In the final round of the Jurassic X Prix, in England, the crew composed of Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez of Lewis’ X44 team wins, but the car of Nico’s RXR team wins the championship

Simply too late. The X44 Extreme E team made up of Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez finally won the first race of the year, out of five overall in the series reserved for electric off-road vehicles, but the success was not enough to conquer the 2021 title. finally completed with the first step of the podium and equal points, 155 for X44 and RXR, the team of Nico Rosberg with Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, was not enough to decide a victory based on the results of the previous 4 races of the year. Obviously RXR with three wins against a single victory, a third place, two quarters and fifth of the Hamilton team, had the better and therefore took home the title of the first Extreme E season.

The English challenge – The United Kingdom, in particular the south west area, Dorset, at the Bovington military base, hosted a beautiful competition, once again, giving those who are fond of this Series a sequence of challenges for the first time played in in the midst of mud, rain and fog: in short, the typical English climate. Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez have woven a true masterpiece, from qualifying onwards, finally managing to crown a weekend with success, something they have tried several times this year, but never realized. “We have to win if we want to aspire to the title” the nine-time world champion had said right from the early stages of qualifying, and so they did, building an impeccable success lap after lap. For their part, the two of the RXR, Johann Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor played for savings knowing that a fourth place would be enough today to grab the 2021 victory anyway. Controlled, never exposed to risks, the two were fast, but prudent, letting the other opponents measure themselves with mud and puddles, including rear-end collisions, long jumps and close overtaking. RXR, X44, Acciona, Andretti United and JBXE had access to the final and Jenson Button’s team occupies the third step of the podium thanks to a comeback set up since Greenland by the two drivers, Kevin Hansen and Mikaela Kottulinsky who in addition to being very good also has an excellent understanding, which never hurts within a team. The final was as always adrenaline-pumping with continuous twists and turns, as well as some spin, with the JBXE team second for 3 ”6 on the X44 and a six-second lead on the Odyssey Andretti, slightly pushed off the track just before the finish line in a fratricidal battle that pitted Kevin against Timmy Hansen.

Level up – Surprisingly, thanks also to the victory in Greenland, Andretti’s team comes out of a disastrous weekend with a third place in the final, behind X44 and JBXE and that’s enough to get 117 points and take fourth place out of the nine available: a fourth desperately sought after place so much so that in the final it was Timmy Hansen who snatched the best time by lapping at 2’28 ”655, one second and two faster than his brother Kevin who undoubtedly contributed a lot to third place in the 2021 JBXE. In fact, at the beginning of the season in Odyssey 21, Jenson Button himself had risen but the single race in Saudi Arabia was enough for the Formula 1 champion to make him understand that this was not a sport for him and humbly retired to the ‘simple’ role of team manager putting in his place one of the rising stars of international rally cross, Kevin Hansen. Fifth place certainly goes a little tight to ABT Cupra – Ekstrom and Kleinschmidt – and Acciona, with Sainz and Laia Sanz, given the caliber of the champions lined up, but it must be admitted that there were not a few mechanical problems for both teams: of certainly Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekstrom gave a show in the semifinal by arriving at the finish line with a car – and it is not the first time – with several pieces of bodywork less.

December 19 – 18:51

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Extreme #title #Rosberg #team #joke #Hamilton