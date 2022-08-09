





The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Monday plans to reduce beer production in the north of the country, affected this year by a severe drought that had not been seen in decades.

“That doesn’t mean saying ‘we won’t be brewing any more’. It means ‘there will be no beer production in the north,’” the president said during his usual press conference, although he did not give a direct instruction to do so.

The president said that Mexico – which has factories owned by the Dutch Heineken and the Belgian-Brazilian group AB InBev – “is the country that produces the most beer in the world”. According to United Nations data, Mexico was the world’s largest beer exporter in 2021, with sales of US$5.015 billion, followed by the Netherlands, with US$2.16 billion.

López Obrador assures that his government will support the companies if they produce the drink in the southeastern states of the country, a region characterized by its flowing rivers and lush forests, but also by its high levels of poverty. “If they want to continue producing beer, increasing production, they have all the support for the south. But it can no longer be allowed where there is no water or where the groundwater is completely depleted,” he added.

The Mexican president referred to the case of the Constellation Brands group, which canceled the construction of a plant in Mexicali, in the arid northwest region, after a public consultation led by López Obrador, in which the majority of the participants voted against the project. The cancellation generated harsh criticism from local businessmen for considering that it harmed confidence and the investment climate.

Several parts of Mexico suffer from a lack of water, which forces the authorities to establish rationing. Monterrey, in the north of the country, is experiencing a drought as a result of a 15-month shortage of rain and poor management of water resources, according to environmentalists.

Heineken Mexico operates in this city, which also brews beer in other northern locations such as Tecate and Meoqui.

In turn, Grupo Modelo – which belongs to AB InBev – has a factory in Torreón, Coahuila (north) and another in Mazatlán, Sinaloa (northwest), in addition to other breweries distributed throughout the rest of the country.







