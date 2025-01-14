The “coldest” morning so far this winter has left widespread frost in the interior and even in coastal areas of the northern peninsula, as well as Minimum temperatures below -12ºC in parts of Castilla y Leónaccording to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, Cuéllar (Segovia) has registered -12.2ºC and Puerto del Pico (Ávila), -12.1ºC, as the institution has commented through a message collected by Europa Press on the social network ‘X’.

Also noteworthy are the values ​​reached in Martinet (Lleida) and Molina de Aragón (Guadalajara) with -11.1ºC; Cedrillas (Teruel) with -11ºC; Ucero (Soria) and Pradollano, Sierra Nevada National Park (Granada) with -10.8ºC; Pedraza de Alba (Salamanca) with -10.6ºC; and Burgo de Osma (Soria) and Valderredible, Cubillo de Ebro (Cantabria) with -10.5ºC.

The Frosts will decrease in intensity throughout the week and they will affect fewer areas of the Peninsula starting Thursday, the day on which atmospheric instability in the Mediterranean will increase, according to the prediction of Metored expert, José Miguel Viñas.

Thus, Viñas has specified that this Wednesday it will freeze again at dawn across most of the peninsular territory. By area, these frosts will once again be intense in inland areas of the eastern half.

In this sense, Nighttime values ​​will rise in mountain areas, while in some valleys such as the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir They may even go down slightly. At the same time, they will also descend at points in A Coruña and Pontevedra, as well as on the southeastern (Alicante, Valencia and Region of Murcia) and southwest (Huelva, Cádiz and western Málaga) coastlines.

According to the expert, the lowest minimums will be recorded in the Pyrenees, interior of Catalonia, south of Huesca, the surroundings of the Iberian System, Gúdar-Maestrazgo (Teruel-Castellón area), the southern plateau and high areas of Andalusia.

Otherwise, The anticyclonic weather will continue and the skies will also tend to clear in the Balearic Islands and the Strait and Alborán area. As far as the Canary Islands are concerned, there will be some haze on the eastern islands.

Viñas has advanced that the frosts will be less intense and will affect fewer areas of the Peninsula. However, this day atmospheric instability will increase in the Mediterranean, where the weather will become stormy, with stormy, locally strong showers that will affect both the Balearic Islands and the peninsular Mediterranean coast.

According to the expert, this stormy episode will cause a drop in maximum temperatures in the northeast and the Balearic archipelago, while minimum temperatures will rise. Specifically, the showers this day will be more localized in the Balearic Islands, coastal areas of the southeast of the peninsula and Melilla, where the day will be very windy. In the rest of the Peninsula the sun will continue to shine, now without the strong frosts of these days.