Germany is currently struggling with extreme cold. In the coming days, too, it will remain frosty. The snow masses still push some municipalities to their limits.

Heavy snowfall and extreme cold have caused traffic chaos * in Germany in recent days.

After the rail chaos, the situation normalized. But “weather-related” travelers still have to reckon with cancellations and delays (Update from February 15, 11:15 a.m.).

Masses of snow: Cities in Lower Saxony are still in crisis mode (Update from February 15, 11:15 a.m.).

Update from February 13th, 8:35 p.m.: The night promises to be particularly cold and icy again. The DWD warns almost all of Germany about severe frost with in places even up to -20 degrees in snow. However, the extremely frosty temperatures only last until Monday. Then the minus degrees become positive again and the snow turns into rain.

Update from February 13th, 12:01 p.m.: Permafrost and cold, dry polar air determine the weather in Germany. The temperatures are between minus eight and minus two degrees. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is a little colder in the low mountain ranges. The maximum temperatures along the Rhine and the sea are around 0 degrees.

A strong east wind is blowing in the Black Forest. There are still gusts of up to 60 km / h. Until Sunday morning on the Alb and in the Black Forest, the DWD weather experts expect gusty gusts to continue, in the Black Forest peaks even with heavy gale or gale-force gusts between 90 and 110 km / h.

Cold in Germany: more train cancellations and delays

Update from February 13, 11:15 a.m.: After the rail chaos, train traffic is gradually normalizing, reports Deutsche Bahn. However, travelers still have to be prepared for weather-related delays and cancellations on Saturday. Trains are delayed on the route between Kiel and Basel as well as Kiel and Munich. Trains from Stralsund via Hamburg to Karlsruhe are no longer available between Hamburg and Karlsruhe.

In Lower Saxony, too, the situation on the motorways and rails visibly relaxed after the onset of winter. Weather-related delays and cancellations cannot be ruled out here either, according to Deutsche Bahn. Erixx GmbH trains are affected on the Uelzen-Gifhorn-Braunschweig route. The company announced on Saturday morning that no traffic is currently possible here. Due to the extreme cold, numerous switches and level crossings were frozen in both directions. An attempt is being made to set up a replacement bus service. It was initially unclear when the route could be used again.

Extreme weather conditions in Germany – cities in Lower Saxony continue to be in crisis mode

A lot of snow has fallen in the Harz Mountains. The winter pleasure is spoiled, however. Because of the masses of snow, the city of Goslar has closed access roads to Hahnenklee. Only residents are allowed in the place. The city reports that the parking spaces are not accessible due to the weather. All forces of the fire brigade and also the public order office are used to clear the snow. You could therefore not check whether the corona rules are being observed in Hahnenklee.

Update from February 13, 10:34 a.m.: A 24-year-old car driver in the Biberach district (Baden-Württemberg) had an accident and was killed on a mirror-smooth road. The young woman drove on Saturday morning at around 6 o’clock near Gutenzell-Hürbel in a right-hand bend, where it was “suddenly as smooth as a mirror,” as the police announced. The driver lost control of her car and hit a tree with the vehicle. Then the car fell down an embankment several meters deep. The woman died of her injuries at the scene of the accident.

Extreme cold in Germany: Permafrost remains – But there is also good news

Update from February 12, 7:15 a.m .: It stays ice cold in Germany! According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it shouldn’t be as cold as in the past days and nights, but the permafrost shouldn’t go away almost everywhere by the end of the week. Meanwhile, drivers seem to have adjusted to the winter weather. The police stations did not report any major problems on Friday night. “Nobody slips there, nobody slips, it’s just cold,” a spokesman for the Hamburg police summarized the situation on the streets at night.

Elsewhere, too, police officers were relieved that there were no traffic jams on the motorways and serious ice accidents. On the A2 in the Bielefeld area, on which the vehicles had jammed up to 70 kilometers on Tuesday night, things remained quiet again. From Nuremberg it was said that all activities were “literally frozen” – nobody was out on the street. There were slight restrictions in Saxony-Anhalt, where, according to the police, trucks were still parked on the hard shoulder on the A38.

It stays cold in Germany. The “extreme cold with record values ​​of down to minus 27 degrees from Wednesday night” – measured in central Germany – is a thing of the past, explained DWD meteorologist Robert Hausen. But influenced by a cold spike over Scandinavia, “the arctic polar air over Germany could regenerate itself over and over again over the extensive snowy areas”. Therefore, it will remain “largely permanently frozen” in this country until the end of the week. Sunny winter days are coming up, but on Monday the weather situation changes drastically again, like Merkur.de* reported.

Update from February 11, 12.55 p.m .: After a defective district heating pipe was repaired, the disaster in Jena has been reversed. The municipal utilities assumed that normal operation would be secured again after the repair, the city administration justified the step on Thursday. “The cause of the accident was a crack in the weld,” said a spokesman for the public utility company.

Extreme cold in Germany: Rail continues with restrictions – “95 percent of the network can be used again”

After the massive restrictions on long-distance and regional transport by Deutsche Bahn, trains are now rolling again in many places. “Around 95 percent of the route network can be used again – but often with restrictions and sometimes long delays,” said the railway on Thursday.

Snow, icy overhead lines and temperatures of up to minus 26 degrees continue to make clearing and repair work difficult. “There are currently major regional restrictions in the Harz-Weser network and in Thuringia,” said Deutsche Bahn in its press portal. On the east-west connections there is now a limited but stable offer again. “There are also more trains running again between north and south,” it said.

Extreme cold in Germany: Disaster in Jena – 6,500 households without heating overnight

First report from February 11th: Jena – In the past few days, the heavy snowfall and the cold in Germany caused traffic chaos. Kilometers of traffic jams formed on the autobahn, and there were numerous cancellations and delays at Deutsche Bahn. On Thursday night, drivers no longer had to accept major disabilities due to the weather *, despite the freezing cold.

In Jena, however, the icy temperatures caused a disaster. Around 6,500 households in the big city in Thuringia had to get by without heating and warm water after a district heating pipe was interrupted. Early on Thursday morning, the municipal utilities reported that the district heating pipeline was back in operation. An approximately five centimeter long crack in the pipe was successfully welded shut during the night.

On Wednesday, employees of the municipal utilities and specialist companies in Jena spent hours looking for the cause of the accident and tore open a street for it. In the meantime, residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed in order to delay their apartments cooling down. Some citizens were referred to emergency shelters.

In Jena, the municipal utilities and specialist companies were on duty at night to repair the interruption in a district heating pipe. © Bodo Schackow / dpa

Extreme cold in Germany: there is no traffic chaos – “Finally no problems”

Elsewhere the situation remained calm during the night. In the Bielefeld area, where cars and trucks on the A2 had jammed extremely in the past few nights, the traffic flowed largely without problems. “It’s more relaxed than the previous nights,” said a police spokesman.

According to the police there, many trucks were still parked on the hard shoulder near Braunschweig because rest areas were full. But there were no accidents. A spokesman for the Göttingen motorway police said that “finally there are no problems”.

Weather in Germany: Rail is increasingly resuming long-distance traffic – “Coldspot” Thuringia

According to the railway, the most important north-south and east-west long-distance traffic connections were “mostly stable, albeit with significant delays” on Wednesday. On Thursday, traffic from Dresden in the direction of Leipzig and Frankfurt should start again in the afternoon, as the train reported on its website. Also between Hamburg and Kiel as well as Hamburg and Westerland there should be again a “restricted offer”.

It will also remain extremely cold in Germany in the coming days *. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the night on Wednesday was the coldest of the year so far. “Over the deeply snow-covered middle and the east, it cooled down in areas to below minus 20 degrees,” explained meteorologist Adrian Leyser. “‘Coldspot’ was Thuringia with a low of minus 26.7 degrees Celsius, measured in Mühlhausen.” (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network