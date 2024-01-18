The severe cold affecting the city of Chicago is causing serious problems at Tesla's Supercharger charging stations, leaving many electric vehicles without power and unable to charge. This phenomenon, rare in the electric vehicle sector, raises questions about the resilience of these technologies in extreme climate conditions. Temperatures in Chicago hit -19°C, with the perceived temperature reaching -29°C due to the wind. These extreme weather conditions have been cited as the main cause of malfunctions at Supercharger charging stations across the city. According to Fox News, several Tesla owners found themselves unable to start charging once connected to the Supercharger station. In some cases, vehicles had to be towed to local Tesla service centers.

An audit of Supercharger stations in the region confirmed the extent of the problem. Most stations are fully occupied, with long waiting times. Some speculation suggests that the problem may stem from owners' failure to pre-heat the battery pack, a procedure recommended by Tesla in cold conditions. However, pre-heating should occur automatically by inserting a Supercharger station into the vehicle's navigation system, making this unlikely to be the root cause of the difficulties experienced. There is speculation that Supercharger stations themselves may be prone to failure due to cold temperatures.