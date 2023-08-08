Of Health editorial

This type of light can cause targeted temperature increases that induce cancer cell death. The research opens up a new perspective in the treatment of tumors

Thanks to extreme light waves it will be possible to concentrate energy etctarget deep tumor tissue in a precise and non-invasive way. the discovery of a group of researchers from the La Sapienza University of Rome, the Institute of Complex Systems of the National Research Council, the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation. The study, published in the journal Nature Communicationsopens new perspectives in cancer treatment.

Optical tsunamis Laser light has enormous potential for studying and treating cancer. Laser beams capable of penetrating deep into tumor regions would be of vital importance for phototherapy, a set of cutting-edge biomedical techniques that use visible and infrared light to treat cancer cells or to activate drugs and biochemical processes. However, most biological tissues optically opaque and absorbs the incident radiation, and this represents the main obstacle to phototherapy treatments. Transmit intense and localized beams of light within cellular structures therefore one of the key challenges for biophotonics. One new tool in cancer treatment

.

The researchers, physicists and biotechnologists, who conducted the study, found that optical tsunamis can form within tumor cell structures, light waves of extreme intensity known in many complex systems, which can be exploited to transmit intense and concentrated laser light through three-dimensional pancreatic tumor samples. So they succeeded in transmission of laser light of extreme intensity through millimeter tumors. See also Redaelli (PoliMi), 'to the Mind with the Next generation healthcare project'

By studying laser propagation through tumor spheroids – explains Davide Pierangeli of the CNR – we realized that within a sea of ​​weak transmitted light there were optical modes of extreme intensity. These extreme waves they represent one super-intense source of micrometre-sized laser light within the tumor structure. They can be used to activate and manipulate biochemicals.

Adds Claudio Conti, of La Sapienza University: Our sstudy shows how extreme waveswhich until now had remained undetected in biological structures, whether capable of spontaneously transporting energy through the tissues and can be exploited for new biomedical applications.

With this extreme laser beam – underlines Massimiliano Papi, of the Catholic University-Policlinico Gemelli – we could swave and non-invasively treat a specific region of an organ. We have shown how such light can cause targeted temperature increases that induce cancer cell death, and this has important implications for photothermal therapies.