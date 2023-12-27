Ever longer seasons

The 2024 Formula 1 season – if there are no last-minute cancellations of events, as happened for example this year – will be the longest ever. In fact, the Circus has a good plan 24 Grand Prix, located in four different continents and divided over a period of approximately nine months, from March 2nd to December 8th. To try to optimize the movements compared to what happened in the recent past, F1 has moved the position of some races on the calendar, so as to group trips outside Europe into more homogeneous blocks.

The season will begin with five GPs between Oceania and Asia, will continue with the European 'phase' season – interspersed with trips to Miami and Montreal – and will end again with non-EU trips to the Middle East and the American continent. The standard bearer of Mercedes George Russellwho is also the president of the GPDA – the 'union' of F1 drivers – underlined how the continuous movements of the pilots – and of the entire group of people following the Circus – from one time zone to another also have some concrete repercussions on health.

Russell's data

Talking to the site RacingNews365.com Russell said he saw one emerge from the data significant change in his heart rate over the course of the season. An element to reflect on for the future to ensure maximum attention to the health of pilots: “Due to the transitions from one time zone to another my heart rate during night sleep averages about 25% higher compared to when I find myself permanently fixed in one place”said #63.

“This summer I spent two weeks in one place, the longest in three years, and my heart rate was the lowest it's ever been. – continued Russell – during the winter it always stabilizes at a low point. Then, as soon as I start traveling, it increases. I definitely sleep less, recover less, which is natural when hopping from one part of the world to another. It's not just a feeling, there is data that confirms it“.