Extremaduran influencer Paula Cisneros dies at 16

Paula Cisneros, the 16-year-old influencer from Extremadura known for giving visibility to Down syndrome through her project ‘I can do everything’, has died due to cancer that was detected a year ago.

Her sister, Sara Cisneros, also a content creator on social networks, announced the news with a post on Instagram: “From today our girl with the eternal smile rests, smiles, dances and sings without pain and without medication.” The publication has already accumulated more than 310,000 reactions and adds: “Paula, you have won at life, because in less than 17 years you have known how to live it, enjoy it and hold on tight, and because you have known how to win over every person who crosses paths with you.”

The two sisters presented the chimes of Canal Extremadura in 2022, a broadcast that garnered recognition from the audience and critics, and they took the opportunity to launch a message of inclusion and improvement to their entire audience.

In March 2023, Paula Cisneros was awarded by the Government Delegation in Extremadura in the ‘Women who break’ awards, created to recognize the talent of the winners, which make them “authentic references in their different fields, thanks to which they have broken barriers.”