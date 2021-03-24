Extremadura will be the first region in southern Europe to have a battery factory. It will not be the gigafactory that Volkswagen Group is considering implementing in Spain, Portugal or the south of France, but it will be the first installation of cells made in Spain and that it will be supplied from the existing lithium seam in the Extremadura subsoil. It is a project led by the Phi4tech group and which plans to have the first phase of the facilities ready in 2023, by which time it estimates to have an installed power of 2 gigawatt hours per year, employing 200 people and after an investment of 80 million euros. .

The project has the support of the Spanish Government, Extremadura and the provincial governments of Badajoz and Cáceres, in addition to four municipalities. The Ministry of Industry will include it in the first project to raise funds for the Next Generation reactivation mechanism, focused on the creation of an ecosystem linked to the electric vehicle and the need to create battery factories to supply the growing demand that occurs in Spain especially from the second half of this decade. The plan presented today in Mérida is the first leg of that project.

The scalable Phi4tech plan and an increase in investment, up to 400 million euros, would allow 10 gigawatts of power to be reached by 2025. It is not even ruled out doubling that power two years later, depending on the demand. The Volkswagen Group, which is considering joining a consortium with the Government to create a battery factory in Spain, proposes gigafactories with a capacity of 60 gigawatts to be able to provide capacity to its vehicle production demands.

But the project presented today at the headquarters of the Junta de Extremadura goes further, because it involves more investments than those of the battery plant. The necessary lithium will be extracted from the La Navas (Cáceres) mines, operated by Lithium Iberia, and from Aguablanca, and Phi4tech will build a cathode factory to treat the mineral. The investment in the mines exceeds 350 million euros and the cathode factory will entail a disbursement of another 200 million, so the set of the so-called comprehensive energy storage project in Extremadura includes joint investments of almost 1,000 million euros and the generation of 1,600 jobs.