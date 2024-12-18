The president of the Government of Extremadura, María Guardiola, participated this Wednesday, December 18, in the signing of the inter-institutional protocol of action for the care of victims of sexual violence in the 24-hour Comprehensive Care Centers that Extremadura will have and that will guarantee “the rapid, efficient and effective action” of all the administrations involved in “the assistance and accompaniment” to the attacked women: the staff of the crisis, the Security Forces and Corps, public administrations, justice, health and social services. “These centers are going to be a very important tool to coordinate all the resources that public administrations have to confront this type of violence,” the president remarked.

The event, which was held this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Government of Extremadura in Mérida, was also attended by the Secretary General of Equality and Conciliation, María del Ara Sánchez; the Minister of Health and Social Services, Sara García Espada; the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura, María Félix Tena; the Superior Prosecutor of Extremadura, Francisco Javier Montero Juanes; the director of the 112 Emergency Coordination Center, María Soledad Ponce; the Government delegate in Extremadura, José Luis Quintana; the president of FEMPEX, Manuel José González Andrade; the General Chief of the Civil Guard, José Manuel Santiago and the Superior Chief of Police of Extremadura, Elisa Fariñas, among other authorities.

“The document is another example of the firm commitment of Extremaduran society against any form of violence against women and girlss. A terrible reality to which we cannot turn our backs and that we must fight with all the resources we have,” said Guardiola. In this sense, the regional president has assured that “this comprehensive action protocol will guarantee urgent and to women and girls, from 12 years of age, of any sexual assault suffered at that time or at any other time in the victim’s life.

The head of the Extremaduran Executive has explained that the attacks that have just occurred will be considered an “urgent” situation, so they will be attended by the 112 Extremadura Urgent and Emergency Centerwhich will be responsible for immediately activating the necessary resource. At that moment, the health professionals, the police or the courts that deal with this emergency will inform the victim about the existence of these crisis centers so that they give their consent and can be referred. In addition, the protocol also includes guidelines for acting when a case of sexual assault is known “that is not urgent because it did not occur at that moment but at any other previous moment in the victim’s life.”

“Whether by calling 112a complaint or attention in any of the public resources for victims of gender violence, their professionals will inform of the existence of the crisis centers,” the president detailed. These centers will have professionals who will provide care to the victims. 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, in person, by telephone and online.

Likewise, Guardiola has stressed that “there will be perfect coordination of all resources” to guarantee that victims can access this new service in Extremadura. “Without sexual freedom, there is no freedom,” she said, adding that “it is another type of violence against women for the mere fact of being women, which should have no place in our society.”

Finally, the president of the Extremadura Regional Government thanked the different agents for their involvement in signing this protocol and reaffirmed the Extremadura Government’s commitment to “end any type of violence” against women.

“We are not going to stop. Prevention and comprehensive care for victims is an essential requirement, it is fundamental, it is an essential pillar in this Government. We are going to always be at their side so that they can recover their lives as soon as possible and do it away from fear and away from violence. It is a commitment that we have with the entire Extremaduran society, but especially with them. Because only when we achieve that all women are free, will we be able to say that we live in a fair, safe and equal Extremadura. “, he concluded Guardiola.