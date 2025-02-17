The olive collection campaign is already 99 percent in Extremadura, and the data at the end of January reflects that in Extremadura they have been collected 76,400 tons of oilwith an “excellent quality.”

This has been highlighted by the president of Aigg Extremadura Asaja, Juan Metidieri, at a press conference this Monday in Mérida, in which he has made an assessment of the olive collection campaign in the region and the production of oil, which has been developed “quietly” in the climatological and with a Excellent quality in oil.

In that sense, Metidieri has stressed that the collection in Extremadura is already 99 percentwhile at the national level the process is approximately 90 percent, still subtracting some campaign in some areas.

Thus, 76,400 tons of oil have been collected in Extremadura, while Nationally 1,234,000 tons have been exceededso current stocks exceed one million tons, Metidieri stood out.

As for the quality of the oil produced in Extremadura, Metidieri has stressed that it is “very good”, since Most of the fruit has been collected directly from the treewhich positively influences the final quality of the product.

He has also reported that as of January 2025, the INational sales It has doubled with respect to January of the previous year, reaching a figure of 116,000 tons of oil marketed, regardless of imports.

On the other hand, says Juan Metidieri that the link (stock of each campaign) scheduled for the next one could be under minimum, estimating about 200,000 tons nationwide, the organization indicates in a press release.

30% price drop

Given this situation, the president of Exacer Extremadura Asaj going from 9 euros per liter last year to the current 6 euros per liter.

However, Metidieri points out that “if tensions occur in the market, prices should be upset”, after which it has pointed out that in the organization they continue “without finding justifications to the drastic drop of prices” per kilo of olives with respect to respect last year, with a decrease of more than 50 percent.

Finally, Metidieri has called for consumers In order to acquire quality oil directly in local oil mills and cooperatives, “thus guaranteeing both the quality of the product and the direct benefit for producers and consumers,” he concluded.