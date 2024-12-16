The Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing of the Government of Extremadura, Manuel Martín Castizo, hopes that “good news” will come out of the meeting held this Monday by the Ministry of Transport and the Government of Castilla-La Mancha to address the route of the AVE Madrid-Lisbon as it passes through the Castilian-La Mancha community.

“We are waiting to see if the ministry conveys to my counterpart from Castilla-La Mancha, the Minister of Public Works, some good news not only for Castilla-La Mancha but also for Extremadura in terms of the development of the AVE completion works Madrid Lisbon,” said the Extremaduran counselor.

Martín Castizo has recalled that he is pending environmental authorization the Castilian section of La Mancha to be able to begin the preparation of projects and the execution of works, “which still seems like a long time,” he lamented this Monday in statements to the media in Cáceres, after visiting the deterrent parking lot that has been built on Avenue Pierre de Coubertain.

“There is a deadline that we and everyone have been talking about, which is 2030, which is the commitment of the ministry itself and this is what the minister (Óscar Puentes) has indicated that we will have high speed between Madrid and Badajoz in 2030“, he highlighted.

Regarding the new service of third Alvia which was expected to come into operation before the end of the year with a stop in Plasencia, Renfe has indicated that it will not be available until after Christmas. “We put it in the debt of the matters that the Government of Spain owes us,” stressed Martín Castizo.

Asked about the works of Mérida bypass and its entry into operation, the counselor has celebrated that “time savings will be improved” on the journeys that are currently being made.

It should be remembered that Renfe has modified the railway services of the Extremadura line from December 3 to 21 due to ADIF works for the connection and commissioning of the Mérida bypass.

In the indicated period, the Alvia trains will circulate between Badajoz and Cáceres without entering Mérida, but they will stop in Montijo to facilitate travelers originating or destined for the Extremaduran capital to transfer through links with other trains.