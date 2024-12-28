“Today we are once again an example of the commitment of María Guardiola’s government to social dialogue, which enriches us, which leads us to negotiate with generosity, with loyalty, with resignations, with concessions and with concessions.” This is how the Minister of the Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue of the Extremadura Government, Abel Bautista, highlighted the essence of the signing carried out on December 20 in Mérida.

The Minister of Economy, Employment and Digital Transformation, Guillermo Santamaría; the Secretary General of Economy, Business and Commerce, Víctor Píriz; the Secretary General of Employment, María José Nevado; the general secretary of the Extremadura Public Employment Service (Sexpe), Nicolás Macías; The general director of Employment, Pedro Galán, and the general director of Employment Training, Teresa Morales, were present at this presentation, in which Abel Bautista highlighted how “the region has an Investment Attraction Plan 2024-2027, of an investment of almost 3.5 million euros, to position Extremadura in the international investment field. The first time that a plan of these dimensions is approached.

Abel Bautista, counselor of the Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue of the Government of Extremadura





The second document that has been presented is the International Expansion Plan of the Extremadura Economy 2024-2027, with a budget of 21,785,664 euros, which aims to provide support to Extremaduran companies seeking to expand into foreign markets. In this sense, Bautista recalled that Extremaduran exports continue to break records, growing by 12.2% until October compared to 2023, the third largest increase by CC.AA., and highlighted the relevance of actions such as, among others, the Program ‘Cheque Exporta’, support for companies regardless of their size to increase their presence in foreign markets, diversification of destinations, improve the qualification and professionalization of personnel working in the field of internationalization, the Web Platform Xporta. or promote the products and resources of Extremadura.

Thirdly, the Support and Consolidation Plan for Small Retail Trade in Extremadura 2024-2027 contemplates an investment of 34,684,900 euros, which aims to support small retail trade to make it sustainable, innovative and competitive. The fourth, the Plan for the Promotion of Crafts in Extremadura 2024-2027, with a budget of 4,428,000 euros, was born with the main objective of promoting sustainable development and the preservation of cultural heritage through strengthening, promotion and marketing of local crafts.









Promotion of employment

The counselor highlighted that the new Extremadura Employment Plan 2024-2025, with a budget that amounts to 643,250,000 euros, places greater emphasis on the “digital transformation strategy, and on entrepreneurship, since it is the companies that have ability to generate employment and wealth. He noted that Extremadura “is going through a good time with a decrease in unemployment of 18.1% in the last year”, to which he added that “there have never been so many people working and, above all, there have never been so many women working.” .

Among the main lines of action of this new Employment plan, the promotion of the recently inaugurated Center for Guidance, Entrepreneurship, Support and Innovation for Employment, based in Badajoz, stands out. And aspects to highlight such as the improvement of SEXPE’s infrastructure, essential to offer a more efficient, accessible service adapted to the needs of citizens and public employees; the promotion of training programs adapted to the needs of the business sector, and the creation of a Big Data tool based on artificial intelligence applied to the labor market.

Innovation and training

The general secretary of UGT, Patrocinio Sánchez, pointed out that for the signing of these five plans “we have negotiated measures that pursue full employment” because “we need powerful and innovative companies and trained workers who contribute to the competitiveness of companies.”

The general secretary of CCOO of Extremadura, Encarna Chacón, defended, for her part, that with this Employment Plan “we have the ambition of reaching full employment in Extremadura” and has described this agreement as “another tool, the result of dialogue social, for the creation of quality employment.

From the Extremadura employers’ association, the general secretary of CREEX, Javier Peinado, pointed out that these plans seek to “attract investments and strengthen the growth of the productive fabric from the private sector that are sustainable for the socioeconomic development of Extremadura.”

Four strategic axes

1. Social cohesion and demographic challenge: It promotes the attraction and retention of talent, the labor inclusion of less represented groups and the promotion of equal opportunities.

2. Digital transformation and improvement of Public Employment Services: It includes the development of a new web portal and the improvement of the SEXPE infrastructure.

3. Improving employability: It focuses on requalification programs, training throughout working life and individualized attention to improve job insertion.

4. Strategic cooperation: Search for synergies between the private sector and public administration, promoting entrepreneurship and training adapted to business needs.

Economic Detail by Plans

Employment Plan: 643,250,000 euros

Investment Attraction Plan: 3,469,147 euros

Internationalization Plan: 21,785,664 euros

Craft Plan: 4,428,000 euros

Trading Plan: 34,684,900 euros