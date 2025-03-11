The president of the Board of Extremadura, María Guardiola, and the president of the Board of Communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, have signed this Monday, March 10, The first general emergency action protocol between both communities. In addition, both regional presidents have signed an institutional statement to promote, the Madrid-LISBOA connection for high speed.

The head of the Extremaduran Executive explained that this agreement includes, first of all, a protocol of Coordination of centers 112 of both communities and that it will allow to have “geolocalized the closest resources” in the bordering areas of the two regions to achieve an emergency management “in an effective way and that the response time is as short as possible because every second account.” “We are working for an open, modern Extremadura, which is better connected. A safer Extremadura,” said Extremadura.

Likewise, the second of the protocols attends to coordination in the prevention and extinction of forest fires, especially in those fires with high capacity for expansion. Among the different measures it contains, the competent bodies in this matter will not have to make a request for help to the neighboring community in case of a forest fire in “the joint action zones” or it is established that the first resource that reaches the scene “will send the exact location and what is the dimension or magnitude of the emergency” to its coordination center, which will share that information with your homologous.

“For us it is an absolute priority that the resources are willing and synchronized to immediately attend to those emergencies that occur in the border areas and this goes far beyond performing our competences efficiently, this also will provide more and better public services in those municipalities that are facing the demographic challenge,” Guardiola stressed. “Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura share 400 kilometers of border and in emergency the speed is crucial,” added the extreme president.

For his part, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emilian They do not understand borders and even less if they are administrative borders. They understand solutions and attention to people. “

To the act, which has been held at the headquarters of the Presidency in Mérida, the Minister of the Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue, Abel Bautista, have also attended by the Extremaduran government; the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, Elena Manzano, and the Minister of Forestry Management and Rural World, Ignacio Higuero. The Second Vice President, José Manuel Caballero; the Minister of Finance, Public Administrations and Digital Transformation, Juan Alfonso Ruiz; and the Minister of Sustainable Development, Mercedes Gómez.

AVE starting at 2030

María Guardiola and Emiliano García-Page have also signed an institutional statement for Monday for Promote the Madrid-Lisboa connection per high speed and that is culminated in 2030. “We are talking about the economic and social development of two regions that total more than 120,000 square kilometers, a quarter of the surface of our country,” Guardiola stressed. In this sense, this institutional statement urges the Government of Spain to expedite, invest, tender and execute the works.

“That two European capitals are connected by high speed, such as Madrid and Lisbon through the regions of Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura It is no whimIt is a necessity. We understand that it is an urgency and of course the rail dignity that citizens deserve, “said Extremadura.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has remarked that “we wanted to sign an agreement that makes it very clear that it is time” to finish the railway line between both Iberian capitals. “This is not the Extremaduran train, it is not the train that affects only Extremadura, it is not the Spanish-La Mancha train, It is the train of Spaniards and Europeans They do not have a viable and sustainable alternative to the plane or the car to travel between two European capitals that share borders, “Guardiola added.

Finally, the president of the Board of Extremadura has thanked the president of the Board of Communities of Castilla-La Mancha “that predisposition to dialogue and for that approach between institutions that I believe is so necessary, if it is more necessary now than ever” and has highlighted the work of the councils of both governments involved in these agreements.

“Above the acronym and beyond the different political approaches that we can have The interest of thousands of citizens joins us. This is useful policy, without colors, without excuses, this is a government action, this is public service with an eye on the interest of the citizens of both autonomous communities and this must be normal and usual, “said Guardiola. In this sense, the extreme president has assured that it will be” with the hand laid “to carry out other agreements between both regions on different issues.” It is pleasant to be able to sign agreements The brief meeting space we have had is to advance the following. This is the first of the many, of the many that we are going to sign, “García-Page said to this offer.

“Are matters that transcend to partisan interests and that require political representatives who have sense of state. I believe that both the Government of Castilla-La Mancha and the Extremadura government are giving good proof of this, “Guardiola concluded.

Subsequently, both regional presidents and the delegations of the two regional governments have visited the Extremadura Emergency and Emergencies Center.

Page states that PP and PSOE explore a state pact in energy matters that clear the unknown of nuclear

To media questions, the president of Castilla-La Mancha has considered that “according to the interest that is weighing, one conclusion or another can be reached”, and whatever you have to “bring positions for a background strategy.”

“In Spain there has been no State pact in energy matters and the development of renewables has been for the accelerons of autonomies. The mills and plates did not put themselves yesterday, we have been ahead “, he defended.

With this premise, it has suggested that the strategy is “the most agreed at the national level” to clarify what to do with the nuclear centralstaking into account that at the European Union level, “what was an ultimatum” in the past in terms of progressive closures, “it is no longer so much.”

And now that “they mediate crisis and wars”, the situation “forces to listen to the sector” already “maintain an open dialogue with the opposition” exercised by the PP to “be able to raise a medium and long term strategy.”