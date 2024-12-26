The Government Council has approved, at its meeting this Thursday, an investment of almost 28 million euros in works for the construction or improvement of educational centers in Extremadura.

The spokesperson for the Government of Extremadura, Victoria Bazaga, explained at a press conference that one of the educational centers with the most needs is the ‘Los Ángeles’ Special Education Center, in Badajoz.

The Executive is going to allocate almost 10.2 million euros for the construction of the new facilitieswhich will have educational, sensory stimulation and physiotherapy classrooms; in addition to a residential area for people who live in the center; and play area, sports court and greenhouse.

The Government Council has also authorized the construction works of two new replacement preschool and primary education centers: the CEIP Virgen de Guadalupe, in Quintana de la Serena; and the CEIP of Gabriel, in Gévora.

Likewise, it has approved the contracting of the work to complete three other centers: the CEIP Virgen de la Peña, in Perales del Puerto; the IES Gonzalo Torrente Ballester, from Miajadas; and the Don Benito Official Language School.

Tartessian Site of Casas del Turuñuelo

At the press conference, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development, Mercedes Morán, also appeared to report that the Executive has authorized the contracting of the building works for the maintenance and enhancement of the Tartésic Site of Casas del Turuñuelo. For this, the investment approximates the 6.7 million euroswith funds from EAFDER and PEPAC.

Morán explained that this action is of utmost importance “because this site must be protected against possible inclement weather or any type of inclement weather.”

The counselor has justified that the construction of this outer dome “It is managed by the General Directorate of Rural Development, which, among its functions, includes studies and investments on the maintenance, recovery and rehabilitation of the cultural and natural heritage of populations, rural landscapes and areas of high natural value.”

Furthermore, he recalled that recently the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports has invested more than 125,000 euros in the acquisition of land adjacent to the site. In this sense, he insisted that the Board works transversally and “we continue to support this relevant site to turn it into an important tourist resource for the development of this rural environment.”

On the other hand, the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development has reported the approval of the contracting of the works necessary to ensure the supply to various locations. “Specifically, the improvement of the efficiency and promotion of energy savings of the supply system to Higuera de Albalat; the improvement of the supply to Campillo de Deleitosa; the improvement of savings and hydraulic efficiency of the supply system to Segura de Toro and a new warehouse in Valverde de Burguillos. For this, we will allocate a total of €2,250,033,” explained Morán.

In addition, the Executive has authorized the work for the rehabilitation of the abandoned mining site of the ‘La Oscuridad’ mine in Azuaga. These will be actions to eliminate the risks associated with these liabilities and their environmental restoration to recover their natural biodiversity. An investment of 1.3 million euros will be allocated for this.

New Marcelo Nessi juvenile center

On the other hand, the Government Council has approved the works of the new juvenile center for compliance with judicial measures in Badajoz. The spokesperson for the Board, Victoria Bazaga, has detailed that the new Marcelo Nessi facilities will be built on a plot located next to the current center, with an investment of more than 14 million euros.

24 officially protected homes

The regional Executive has also given the green light to the construction of 24 officially protected homes in Azuaga, Arroyo de la Luz and Jerez de los Caballeros. With an investment of 3.3 million euros, they will be located in energy-sustainable buildings and will be used for affordable social rent.

Public job offer

Within the matters of the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration, the Government Council has approved the Public Employment Offer of Extremadura for 2024. They are 1,836 places corresponding to the three areas of Administration. Specifically, 1,067 places for the Extremadura Health Service; 499 for General Administration and 270 for Education.

Measures to promote private employment

On the other hand, the Government Council has approved the call for aid to hire commercial promoters in Extremaduran towns. Bazaga explained that the objective is “to promote the small businesswhich represents a key economic factor in the region and generates employment.” 900,000 euros will be invested. City councils and associations will be eligible for this aid.

On the other hand, a new agreement has been authorized with the School of Industrial Organization to develop high-performance business centers in Extremadura. Bazaga explained that the objective is to promote the growth and digitalization of Extremaduran companies. It is estimated that 260 active workers will participate in these courses, which will last five months.

In addition, the I SEXPE Training Plan for the 2025 Implementation of the Digital Transformation Strategy has been approved, through FEVAL. This initiative, which has an investment of almost one million euros, is aimed at unemployed and employed people. 136 training actions are scheduled for 2,176 applicants.

The objective of the plan is to adapt training to the current needs of the labor market, through specialization in digital skills.

Turespaña Convention 2025

Victoria Bazaga has detailed that Extremadura is preparing to become the epicenter of international tourism, with the celebration of Turespaña in 2025. To this end, the Government Council has authorized the signing of the agreement with the Spanish Tourism Institute to organize the V Turespaña Convention, which will take place in Cáceres from October 8 to 9.

Nearly 600 professionals, including experts, administrations and companies, will meet to exchange information on global tourism trends and strategies.

“It will be a unique opportunity for projects in Extremadura as a top-level international destination,” stressed Victoria Bazaga.