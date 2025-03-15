Extremadura allocates 650,000 euros to bring to Cáceres the Vargas Llosa Biennial of an ultraliberal ‘think tank’

Cáceres will host this fall the celebration of the VI Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial. This is a project of the chair that bears the name of the Nobel Prize, promoted by the International Foundation for Freedom (FIL), of ultraliberal cut, integrated and supported by politicians and economists of the toughest wing of the PP and Vox.

It will be held in October in that Extremadura city because the government of María Guardiola has offered 650,000 euros public under the pretext of promoting the candidacy of Cáceres as the European capital of culture in 2031, although the event has not had, until now, official relationship with Spain. The first two biennials were held in Lima (Peru) and the other three, in Guadalajara (Mexico).

But the Board will not only finance the full celebration of the event, but the $ 100,000 with which the novel prize that is failed that day will also leave the regional coffers and are included in the total budget, although it is not the entity or institution that summons it. This dispensation has put on a war footing to the culture sector of Extremadura because, on the one hand, the expense at the Mario Vargas Llosa Biennial coincides with cuts in regional projects of recognized prestige and in the disappearance of aid for the hiring of cultural managers in peoples and joints, and, on the other hand, the event is related to an ultra -liberal organization.

The foundation that created the Chair of Vargas Llosa is chaired by the writer. As stated on its website, it defends individual freedom, property rights, a limited government and free markets. One of its vice presidents is Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, former councilor of the Community of Madrid and promoter of the privatization of public health in that community. Among the advisors of the FIL are entrepreneurs, economists and politicians of the right and extreme right.

The last event held by the organization has been a day in Madrid entitled ‘What future awaits Spain?’, In which Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, Esperanza Aguirre and Albert Rivera participated. At the end of last year he organized a tour of Latin America by economist Danie Lacalle, who took him to Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

In its social networks, the Foundation shares phrases of the deputy of the PP Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo; by Manuel Llamas, director of the Juan de Mariana Institute, against feminism; and politicians such as Argentine President Javier Milei; the president of Italy, Giorgia Meloni; The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Sobe the immigration, the Okupation and the terrorist band ETA, among many others.

Rejection of Extremadura culture

The Board is already knowledgeable about the discomfort that has generated its decision. More than 180 people from the Extremadura culture have signed an open letter from the poet Ada Salas Novel biennial Vargas Llosa or the scam (also politician) of the stamp [aquí en PDF] in which he criticizes the disbursement committed by the Board and that, in addition, it has to be the Extremadura administration that contributes the money that the award “When she neither summons” entails.

“It seems that some rub their hands when they look out to Extremadura and, what is worse, Extremadura allow it and, what is even worse, their rulers are proud to have been victims of a scam,” he collects the brief of Salas, who considers that this money should be invested in the hiring of cultural managers in the villages “and, in the case of Cáceres, in supporting the artists and cultural agents that support the artists and cultural agents that support the artists and cultural agents. They work with boldness, with passion, and with little more, so that the city does not suffocate in a marasm of indocemination. ”

In the letter, which has already delivered, highlights the relationship of the Biennial with the Ultra Foundation and asks the Board to “think with broader views, to avoid what, in addition to an absurd and politically interested mistake, it can be a way of making a fool of them.”

The regional government response to this text has not been expected. The Ministry of Culture said Thursday in a statement that it is a “instrumentalization of politics” from the Diputación de Cáceres to oppose the Board. The promoter of the manifesto, Ada Salas, is currently responsible for the area of ​​culture of the provincial institution, but also a reference in the regional literary world and received the Extremadura medal in 2019.

In that statement, the Ministry ensures that the Biennial of Vargas Llosa is “an international event that will make Cáceres the epicenter of Latin American literature for four days and an opportunity for culture, tourism and the external projection of the community, with the participation of the Extremadura literary sector.”

Cuts at the Cáceres Festival and in the culture of the peoples

The 650,000 euros that the Ministry of Culture is willing to spend on the celebration of the Biennial coincides with the elimination of the 200,000 euros that the Board offered to municipalities, Commonunities and local entities for the hiring of cultural managers. Now this key figure in many villages, which promote, organize and collaborate in a wide variety of projects, and are very close to associations and groups, encouraging social participation, claims the president of the Commonwealth of La Serena, Raimundo Dávila, which serves 13 municipalities in the province of Badajoz.

The Extremaduran government argues that every year they remain without using thousands of euros of these aid and that is why now the Board wants to create an office with cultural managers where the cultural dynamization of all the municipalities of Extremadura is centralized. However, workers of the Commonities consulted by this newspaper believe that it is a way of supplying the lack of personnel of the Ministry of Culture, of centralizing a work to the detriment of the “democratization of culture” and invite to reformulate aid that only covered 50% of the salary costs.

Another of the Board’s scissors has affected the Spanish Film Festival of Cáceres, which precisely this Saturday celebrates its annual gala. Culture has trimmed help more than 40%. The director of the contest, Paco Rebollo, explained that it is the longest national film festival in Spain, this year reaches its 32nd edition, with prestige and that, in addition, it is celebrated in Cáceres, which wants to aspire to become European capital of culture in 2031.

“No one explained to us the reason, although we can imagine it. It is true that we can be in ideological antipodes, but that has never been reflected in our project. Is it that it is Spanish cinema, ”Rebollo has questioned.

The director of the Cinematographic Festival has lamented that they have learned “late” of the subsidy cut, which has prevented measures. The foundation that organizes it is a non -profit entity and every year donates the money that collects social and humanitarian projects. But the money achieved this year will have to pay bills and commitments acquired for the celebration of this edition.

The PSOE has also denounced the disbursement in the Literary Award of Vargas Llosa. His secretary of Culture and Heritage, Miriam García Cabeza, has lamented “this expense in a single project on which there is no transparency because we do not know what is going to pay, or who we do not even know the agenda.”

The Board of Extremadura takes the writers of the Book Day and puts high positions of the PP



García Cabeza compares this initiative with which José Antonio Monago’s government had with the Ceres Awards, “which cost the same.” “What they did was cut to gather money and invest in propaganda and photographs, which in this case will only result in the Minister and the president of the Board, instead of doing so in the municipalities,” he says.