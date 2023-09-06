admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/06/2023 – 7:21 am

Only in the municipality of Muçum, in the Taquari Valley, 15 bodies are found. In SC, a man dies after having his car hit by a tree. The number of deaths due to heavy rains caused by the passage of an extratropical cyclone that has been advancing since the beginning of this week through the southern region of Brazil rose to 22 this Tuesday (05/ 09). In Rio Grande do Sul alone, around 60 municipalities suffered damage as a result of strong winds and heavy rains, which isolated entire communities due to flooding and flooding of rivers.

According to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, preliminary balances accounted for 21 deaths, more than 1,600 homeless and another 3,000 displaced in the state. Another death was recorded in the state of Santa Catarina, where a man died when his car was hit by a tree.

According to the Civil Defense, 15 of the 21 deaths recorded in Rio Grande do Sul occurred in Muçum, where the rains flooded a large part of the municipality and many residents were forced to take refuge on the roofs of their homes.

The governor said that the death toll could increase even more in the coming hours, as the water level only started to drop on Wednesday, allowing rescue services to inspect the most affected areas. The priority now, according to him, is to rescue the families that were isolated.

This week’s cyclone is the fourth extratropical cyclone to hit Rio Grande do Sul since June, when another cyclone killed 16 people. In July, the phenomenon repeated itself, leaving three dead and around 1 million people without electricity. A third cyclone passed in August, leaving no major damage.

On social networks, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lamented the situation and said that the entire federal government is available to the government of Rio Grande do Sul. Leite said help has already been requested.

More storms are expected in the region

New areas of instability affect Rio Grande do Sul again this Wednesday, with forecast of rain showers with lightning in the afternoon and evening in the south-central region of Rio Grande do Sul, according to Climatempo. The state’s Civil Defense has already issued new flood alerts for the Taquari, Caí and Antas rivers.

For the September 7 holiday, the southern half of the state must prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with a risk of wind and hail. In other areas of the state, including the Caí and Taquari Valleys, the Serra and the Planalto, rain showers with lightning could happen at any time of the day, starting at dawn, but with some breaks.

ip/as (Lusa, ots)