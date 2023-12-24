Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 11:31

An extratropical cyclone is expected to hit the state of Rio Grande do Sul, starting between the end of this Sunday (24) and the early hours of Monday (25), reported the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. Throughout the 25th, the cyclone intensifies over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul.

Still on Monday, the convergence of humidity associated with the cyclone formation process and the encounters of hot and humid winds from the north and colder winds from the south give rise to areas of instability over a large part of the South Region, with heavy rains forecast. , gusts of wind and hail, reported Inmet.

The forecast is that winds directly associated with the cyclone and the variation in atmospheric pressure will intensify wind gusts, which can range from 80 km/h to 100 km/h, in the east of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, between the night of Monday and Tuesday morning (26).

During Tuesday, the cyclone will gain even more strength, however, in the high seas. As a result, Inmet points out that the weather should be windy in the eastern part of the entire South Region and also in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“As the cyclone moves over the ocean, a high pressure system, with cold and dry air, favors a drop in temperatures, while the sun returns to predominate throughout the South Region. Also on this day, temperatures begin to decline in the three states in the South, in Mato Grosso do Sul and east of the Southeast Region”, informs the agency.