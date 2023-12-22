Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/22/2023 – 21:57

A new extratropical cyclone is expected to hit the south of the country on Christmas Eve, according to a warning issued by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), this Friday, 22nd. Areas of instability, caused by heat and high humidity, can cause storms , this Saturday, the 23rd, in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and part of the Southeast, including the State of São Paulo.

In September this year, a cyclone hit around 70 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul and caused more than 50 deaths, leaving almost 5,000 people homeless or homeless.

According to Inmet, this meteorological pattern precedes the formation of an extratropical cyclone and the passage of a cold front between the end of Sunday and the course of Monday, 25th, through the southern region of the country. The forecast indicates a risk of heavy rain, winds above 70 kilometers per hour and hail.

Also according to the institute, linked to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), the formation of an extratropical cyclone between Uruguay and the south of Rio Grande do Sul begins at the end of Sunday and, mainly, in the early hours of Monday.

The phenomenon intensifies over the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul. “The convergence of humidity associated with the formation process of this system and the encounters of hot and humid winds from the north and colder winds from the south give rise to the formation of areas of instability over a large part of the South Region, with forecasts of intense rain, gusts of wind and hail”, says the Inmet alert.

Wind gusts can be between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour in the east of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, between Monday night and Tuesday morning, 26. On this day, in the east of the South and in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, there will be strong winds. While the cyclone moves over the ocean, a high pressure system, with cold and dry wind, favors a drop in temperatures in the three southern states, in Mato Grosso do Sul and the east of the Southeast Region, including part of São Paulo.

In Santa Catarina, meteorologist Caio Guerra, from the state Civil Defense, warned this Friday of unstable weather over the weekend, with a risk of storms accompanied by gusts of wind and lightning. “These conditions can cause problems such as roof collapses, falling trees and damage to the electrical network, as well as flooding and occasional flash floods,” he said. The alert included Greater Florianópolis and Vale do Itajaí.