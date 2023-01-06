Home page World

From: Tanya Banner

Split

Is there life out there? With 400 billion stars in the Milky Way alone, that’s conceivable. (Iconic image) © imago/Westend61

A researcher publishes his theory as to why aliens didn’t contact Earth. That should be possible in hundreds of years at the earliest.

Jerusalem – If there is extraterrestrial intelligent life in the universe, why hasn’t it contacted us earthlings yet? There are countless answers to this fundamental question – including that the earth is “well hidden”.. Now, a new, unpeered study surprises with an explanation: Extraterrestrials have not yet contacted our planet because there is no sign of intelligence on Earth.

The theory of the Israeli astrophysicist Amri Wandel from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem sounds flippant on first reading – one could feel offended. But if you take a closer look, change could be right. His argument: Mankind has only been sending out radio signals that have penetrated into space for almost a hundred years. That’s why the so-called “radio bubble” that surrounds the earth is not particularly large with a diameter of about 200 light-years.

Contact with extraterrestrials: Signals from Earth have not yet penetrated far

For comparison: The Milky Way – the galaxy in which the earth is located – has a diameter of 100,000 light-years, the universe is said to have a diameter of 94 billion light-years according to research. So far, the radio waves emanating from Earth have only been able to reach about the 15,000 nearest stars, Wandel explains in his study, which he on the preprint server ArXiv released has. However, there are said to be up to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way alone.

Look into the depths of the universe – This is how “Hubble” sees the universe View photo gallery

But Wandel’s argument goes even further: Since the first terrestrial radio signals are only a hundred years old, reactions could only have come from civilizations that are a maximum of 50 light years away. After all, the signal from Earth would take 50 light-years to reach the alien civilization – the return signal would take just as much time.

Theory: Extraterrestrials have not yet seen any intelligence on Earth

However, according to Wandel, there should be enough potential candidates within a radius of 50 light-years around the earth: the astrophysicist estimates that there are around 2000 stars in this radius, which are orbited by an unknown number of planets.

First contact with extraterrestrials in several hundred years at the earliest

However, for those who cannot wait for a possible first contact with extraterrestrials, the astrophysicist also has good news: As the radio bubble around the earth expands over time, it should be more likely in the future to receive extraterrestrial communications or even space probes. According to Wandel, the so-called “contact era” begins 400 to 2000 years after the first radio communication that went into space. In 300 years at the earliest, the first contact of an extraterrestrial civilization could take place, if change is desired.

Another study assumes that there is still many thousands of years before the first communication with extraterrestrials. Nevertheless, a research team is already working on it Welcome protocols for first contact. Another team is working on one message for extraterrestrials, which is to be sent purposefully into the universe. (tab)