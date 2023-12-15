The idea of ​​coming into contact with an alien civilization has always been a source of fascination and curiosity for humanity, We have always talked about extraterrestrials, but what would happen if this contact really happened? What would they be social, psychological and political consequences of such an extraordinary and potentially shocking event?

A new studypublished in the magazine Acta Astronauticatries to answer these questions by proposing a series of possible scenarios of first contact with extraterrestrials; the study is conducted by a group of researchers from the Institute for Frontier Areas of Psychology and Mental Health in Freiburg, Germany, led by Andreas Anton.

What are the various scenarios of encounters with extraterrestrials

The authors assume that first contact is highly dependent on how it occurs, and that these can vary from one end of the probability and impact spectrum to the other. Based on this, they outline four main scenarios:

the signal scenario: is based on programs IF YOU (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), which seek to detect radio or optical signals coming from advanced alien civilizations. This scenario involves terrestrial or space-based radio or optical telescopes picking up artificial signals from the distant reaches of space, which can be interpreted as evidence of the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life.

This scenario would probably be the least impactfulsince there would be no direct communication or physical interaction with extraterrestrials, but just a confirmation of their presenceDespite this, even in this case, there would be challenges to face, such as verifying the authenticity of the signal, deciphering its content, choosing a possible response and managing public and media reactions;

the technological signature scenario: predicts that future powerful telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescopefind evidence of past or present technology of these extraterrestrials, such as megastructures, satellites, probes or artificial planets.

This scenario would be more impactful than the signal scenarioas would demonstrate not only existencebut also the level of technological advancement of the aliens, it could also raise the question of what happened to these civilizations, whether they are still active or extinct, and whether they represent a threat or opportunity for humanity;

the scenario of the artefact: assumes that one day, somewhere in our solar system (or even on Earth itself), we will come across the material remains of an extraterrestrial civilizationsuch as a space probe, lander, rover, or artifact.

This scenario would be very impactful, as it would imply that aliens have visited our solar system in the past, or are still doing so, and that they have left traces of their presence. This scenario could also offer theopportunity to study alien technology up closeand perhaps to establish communication with its source;

the meeting scenario: involves the appearance of an alien spaceship in near-Earth space, or even on the Earth's surface, which can be assumed, based on its flight maneuvers or other actions, to be controlled by an intelligence, biological or artificial.

This scenario would be the most impactful and shocking of all, as it would involve direct and physical contact with extraterrestrials, and a possible interaction or confrontation with them. This scenario also raises a crucial question: whether the alien technology is controlled by a biological life form or an artificial intelligence.

The authors of the study hypothesize that a biological life form could cause greater anxietysince the immediate question would be what “they” want here, and whether they have hostile or friendly intentions, similarly a biological life form would imply that aliens have a relatively close base or traveling at superluminal speedand therefore they are much more advanced than us from a technological point of view.

On the other hand, an AI may be more difficult to understand and communicate, and may have different goals and values ​​than humans.

The authors of the study conclude by acknowledging that the more we know the universe, the more we penetrate the cosmos through our research activities, “the more likely we will be confronted with alien civilizations, their signals or their legacies”therefore, suggest that humanity must be prepared as a global society for this scenario, and that international cooperation is needed to develop a unified approach to address this new reality.

Furthermore, they recommend involving the social and human sciences, in addition to the natural sciences, in exploring and analyzing the possible implications of first contact with extraterrestrial intelligence.

