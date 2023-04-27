A few days ago a rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took some images of a structure on mars quite similar to a fish vertebra or the skeleton of some prehistoric creature.

It is in this way that, after more than a week after the discovery made by the Curiosity rover on the surface of the red planetsome experts have exposed the theories they have about this.

There is no doubt that despite the numerous advances that have been made in space matters and recognition of the universe, humanity is still light years away from being able to fully understand what is happening outside Earth and what mysteries exist.

Now, in recent days, an artifact from the US space agency managed to capture several images of the structure that has been described as the strangest seen so far.

After the photos taken on Mars by NASA’s Curiosity explorer were disseminated on social networks and the media, Internet users pointed out that the structure is shaped like a fish vertebra, the neck of a dragon, or the fossil of a prehistoric creature.

And it is that the images seem to show peaks that protrude from a rock at the base of the Gale crater of 154 kilometers in length. The images were taken by the Curiosity mast camera and ChemCam on April 1, 2023which on a Martian day is Sol 3786.

In this sense, after sharing one of the images of this peculiar Martian structure, Nathalie A. Cabrol, an astrobiologist, emphasized that most likely it is “remains of waves after a lot of erosion”.

However, the expert said that in the 20 years she has been studying Mars, she had never seen such a rare formation, so she is looking forward to the moment when she will be able to analyze it.

For its part, the Curiosity rover mission wrote the following about the structure: “When ancient groundwater flowed here on Mars, it carried minerals that made the rock hard in some places more than others. Later, winds eroded the rock, leaving behind these ‘funky’ shapes”.

It is worth mentioning that since August 2012 the NASA vehicle Curiosity has been exploring the Gale craterthis as part of the United States agency’s Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission, and this is not the first time it has captured formations created on the Martian surface created by wind erosion.