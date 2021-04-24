D.he discovery of extraterrestrial life, even if it is in microbiological form, would be a triumph for science. Every vague suggestion hits open ears – as was the last case in September 2020 when the supposed monophosphine gas was found in the atmosphere of Venus. This could indicate the existence of life, it was said at the time. The discovery report published by Jane Greaves of Cardiff University quickly attracted criticism: Experts even questioned whether Greaves and her colleagues had even measured phosphane gas. Instead, it could have been sulfur dioxide, it was speculated.

In November, the researchers admitted that they had overestimated the phosphane concentration due to a data error in the Alma telescope network, but that the gas was present. And that means that some process on our neighboring planet has to provide for the replenishment, otherwise the gas would have long since disappeared. In their work, Greaves and her colleagues had assessed that this could be a biological one as unlikely, but not ruled out. That was enough for this narrative, promoted by the responsible press offices, to spark a media response that only a few scientific publications receive.



This is what the Extremly Large Telescope (ELT) will look like when it is completed

:



Image:





We will soon know whether or not the Venusian atmosphere contains phosphane: After a pandemic-related break, Alma resumed operations in March. So what if the find is confirmed? Do microorganisms that produce phosphane as a metabolic product live in the clouds of Venus, or does the gas come from “unexplained chemistry”, as the researchers vaguely put it?

Finding fingerprints from life

Such questions will arise more frequently in the future. The American James Webb Space Telescope, whose launch is planned for autumn 2021, or the European Extremely Large Telescope, currently under construction in Chile, will soon also be able to spectroscopically examine the atmospheres of Earth-like planets around more or less sun-like stars for the fingerprints of life. It won’t be easy, not even with more obvious biomarkers like oxygen.

On earth, this occurs during photosynthesis in plants, and from an evolutionary perspective it is reasonable to assume that plants on other planets could also use the light from their respective stars to generate energy. Nevertheless, an oxygen signal in an exoplanet atmosphere would not be a clear sign of life, as Joshua Krissansen-Totton from the University of California in Santa Cruz and several colleagues now do in the journal “AGU Advances”.

Their computer models of Earth-like planets show that planets with a significantly larger or smaller proportion of water than Earth can get to an oxygen-containing atmosphere without the intervention of living organisms, for example by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen by the star’s ultraviolet radiation. “There has been a lot of discussion in the past about whether detecting oxygen as a sign of life is ‘enough’,” says co-author Jonathan Fortney.



The “James Webb” telescope is scheduled to go into service in autumn 2021.

:



Image:





“Our work shows that you have to know the context: which other molecules are there and which are not? What do they tell us about the evolution of the planet? ”In addition to a complete spectral coverage of the atmosphere, the nature of the planet’s surface will be important: Is it covered with water or is it desert-like? Is there active volcanism? This will not be easy to see even with the latest telescopes.

On the trail of the phosphane puzzle with simulations

Monophosphine, a chemical compound made up of one phosphorus and three hydrogen atoms, is on the wish list of astrobiologists far below oxygen, but its possible discovery on Venus has sparked their interest in the substance. But the same applies here: a molecule has not yet made a discovery, like a team led by Juan Trujillo from the University of New South Wales in Australia in the journal “Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences” noted. “Phosphane is a promising biomarker because it is only produced in very small quantities in other natural processes,” says co-author Laura McKemmish.

“As long as we don’t know exactly how it is produced and destroyed, we cannot say with certainty whether it is produced by unusual chemical processes or little green men.” In order to find out, it is necessary to track down other phosphorus-containing molecules that play a role in the production and destruction of monophosphane. For this purpose, the researchers simulated the spectra of almost 1,000 phosphorus-containing molecules on the computer. Not all of them can be detected with today’s telescopes. But the sheer volume shows the detective work that astrobiology can expect in the years to come.

There is still a long way to go before there is clear evidence of life on another planet beyond all doubt, even if it is only indirectly through biomarkers in its atmosphere. Observers of the scientific community would do well to keep this fact in mind: Alleged sensational reports such as recently in the case of Venus will certainly be more frequent in the future.