The Swedish Armand Duplantis, current double Olympic champion of pole jumping, once again improved his world record By raising it a centimeter, up to 6.27 meters, this Friday in the tenth edition of the ‘All Star Perche’ in the French town of Clermont-Ferrand.

“What can I say? I came here to get this and put everything to get it. The race did very well and, simply, I have achieved it, ”he told the ‘Speaker’ microphone in the pavilion, just after signing his last great success.

After securing his victory in the French city when he exceeded the rings of 5.65, 5.91, 6.02 and 6.07 meters, ‘Mondo’, 25, he faced the challenge of beating his worldwide plusmarca.

It is the eleventh time that the record beats, which holds Since it dethroned in February 2020 the French Renaud Lavillenie (6.16 m). In Clermont-Ferrand, Duplantis had already managed to beat his record once before, on February 25, 2023, then jumping 6.22 meters.









The last time he had broken the world record was six months ago at the Diamond League meeting in Chorzow (Poland), where he left it at 6.26 meters, on August 25, 2024, just a few weeks after having hung the Olympic gold in the Paris Games, also with a record (6.25 meters).

On Thursday, Duplantis had admitted in an interview that no limits were set and that he looked “capable of reaching 6.30 meters during this 2025. After his last jump, when asked about that symbolic barrier he said that he will go” centimeter to centimeter. ” “First 6.28 and then 6.29,” he smiled.

In this Friday’s contest, the Greek Emmanouil Karalis (6.02 meters), Olympic bronze in Paris 2024, was second. The Hellenic jumper could at least improve his personal brand and beat his country’s record. In third place was the Australian Kurtis Marschall, with 5.91 meters.

“I love jumping here”

The All Star Perceche 2025 meeting was the second appointment for Duplantis in the season, after its premiere on February 14 in Berlin, where it jumped 6.10 meters. “I love jumping here,” Duplantis said about his presence in Clermont-Ferrand. «I love the atmosphere here, jump very well. Everyone jumps very well here, ”he said.

Duplantis decided not to participate in the European on the covered track of Appealoorn (Netherlands) from March 6 to 9. He will jump again on March 13 in Uppsala, at a meeting he organizes in his country, Sweden, before going to the World Cup from Nankín (China), from March 21 to 23.

In the women’s contest, the Switzerland Angelica Moser, European champion last year, the victory was awarded with 4.76 meters. Second was the champion of France Marie-Julie Bonnin (4.70 m) and third the Italian Roberta Bruni (4.70 m).