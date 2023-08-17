Information about pre-order rewards and additional bonus content included in the release has been discovered. Vault Edition of the game through the technique of data extraction by the ‘Alaix’, who published the marketing images filtered below in Twitter (via CharlieIntel).

They confirm that players who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive one week of early access to the in-game campaign.

All digital presales of the Modern Warfare II from last year included early access to the campaign, so this could also be the case with the sequel. The Vault Edition it will also include early access to the game’s open beta, plus a BlackCell Battle Pass and some Operator Packs.

BREAKING: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition content revealed via game files Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Preorder for Early Beta Access 2 New Weapon Vaults

New Operator Skins

BlackCell returns (images via @HeyImAlaix) pic.twitter.com/JOOjv5wU7v —CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2023

After a series of leaks, Activision officially announced the Modern Warfare III last week. It will be released on November 10, 2023 for pc, PlayStation and consoles Xbox.

The publisher plans to fully reveal the game on August 17 during a launch event. Call of Duty: Warzone which will begin at 11:30 am Mexico City time.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I hope the fans of CoD are excited, even if you can’t understand their excitement. The release date is getting closer and we’ll see how the game fares in this week’s beta.