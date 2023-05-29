What follows is a mathematical exercise, but also a political one. It is convenient to start with the disclaimers: the results of the elections are not automatically extrapolated. Each election is different, the candidates vary, the constituencies, the electoral rules, the political moment, the participation, the motivations of the voters and a long etcetera with which this article could be filled. However, and with all precautions, it is possible to carry out a mathematical translation of the results of 28-M, applying the D’Hondt method, to the general ones. The conclusion of this exercise is that, if the data from this Sunday were reproduced in a general election, the result would be a clear victory for the PP in number of deputies in Congress, but at the expense of Vox and Ciudadanos above all. Alberto Núñez Feijóo would remain far from the absolute majority even adding the deputies from the extreme right.

The calculations have been made both with the results of the municipal ones (the elections that were held throughout Spain) and with those of the autonomous ones where there were and the local ones in the rest of the communities. The parties do not present candidacies in all the municipalities, which produces a very important distortion from the start, so it is useful to use the data from the regional ones as a contrast, which are usually more similar to general ones. But the problem with the regional ones is that they were not held throughout the country. The differences, in any case, are not large between the two methods. A vote like the one on Sunday would overturn the composition of Congress, but it would not leave clear majorities.

More information

With the results of the municipal elections, the PP would become the party with the most seats, with 143 deputies, 54 more than up to now. But it would win almost all those deputies at the expense of Vox, which would lose 37, and Ciudadanos, which would disappear from Congress, losing its 10 seats. Vox’s collapse —it would go from 52 to 15 seats— may seem counterintuitive, because its territorial results have improved a lot compared to the municipal elections of May 2019. However, in the general elections of November 10, 2019, it had a 15% vote. votes, and on Sunday, only 7%, which, applying electoral arithmetic, would severely punish their representation.

See also Four arrested for the violent death of a 78-year-old woman in Andújar Projection in the Congress of Deputies of the results of the regional elections 350 seats. The results of the municipal ones are used in the communities where there were no autonomic ones. Others (2023): ERC (12), JxCat (12), PNV (7), EH Bildu (8), Más País/IU (7), CUP (1), CC-NC (5), UPN/Na+ ( 2), BNG (4), Compromís/APG (5), PRC (1), Teruel Existe (1), Geroa Bai (1).

Others (2019): ERC (13), JxCat (8), PNV (6), EH Bildu (5), Más País/IU (2), CUP (2), CC-NC (2), UPN/Na+ ( 2), BNG (1), Compromís/APG (1), PRC (1), Teruel Exists (1).

The sum of PP and Vox, therefore, would remain at 158 ​​seats, far from the 176 that give an absolute majority and only seven more than those that PP+Vox+Ciudadanos now have. The PP could count on the two from UPN (formerly Navarra Suma) and could also attract the moderate nationalists of the Canary Islands, Teruel Existe and the PRC. In the two simulations, despite slight variations in the distribution, that sum would allow reaching 165 seats. Not even with the PNV (difficult to put in the same bag as Vox) the absolute majority would be reached. The risk of an ungovernable Congress, given the fragmentation and polarization of Spanish politics, is once again on the table.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Although the PSOE has lost a lot of territorial power in this Sunday’s elections, a transfer of the votes received to seats in Congress would allow Pedro Sánchez’s party to maintain or even increase its representation. In fact, in percentage, the result of the Socialists is very similar to that of the November 2019 general elections. According to calculations, the results of the 28-M municipal elections would give the PSOE 122 seats, two more than it already has. With the figures from the regional authorities, it would remain the same as now.

The one that does sink is its government partner, United We Can. In reality, it is difficult to make an analysis of what their representation in Congress would be. The leftist candidacies have become an alphabet soup that competes with each other and it is not even easy when doing the simulation to assign seats to one party or another, since they are intermingled depending on the municipalities and provinces. What the mathematical exercise does show is that the division of the vote of the parties to the left of the PSOE would reduce their joint representation and would facilitate a right-wing majority.

United We Can collapse in a similar way to Vox. Between Comuns, Més and Con Andalucía they would achieve only eight deputies. If the aggregate data of these formations are taken together with the deputies that Más País, Compromís and IU would achieve in their different denominations, the extrapolation of the results of the municipal ones would show a drop from the 38 deputies that now add up (35 from Unidas Podemos, 2 from Más País and 1 from Compromís) to only 18. Things do not change much when doing the simulation with the results of the regional ones. A key factor in the general elections will therefore be the way in which the left competes. The division of the vote between Sumar and Podemos would punish their presence in Congress.

The other winners in the simulation are the nationalist parties, benefiting from their greater presence in their respective territories, with a presence in almost all town halls (unlike Vox and Podemos, for example, which are somewhat penalized for this in an exercise of this type). EH Bildu stands out especially, which would reach nine seats extrapolating the result of the municipal elections (now it has five). Junts per Catalunya would also increase its representation, from eight to 12 seats, and the BNG, which would go from one to four.

It is an exercise in political fiction. But it is also true that the last three municipal elections have successfully pointed out the underlying trend. In the 2011 elections, Mariano Rajoy’s party emerged triumphant and extrapolation brought it closer to an absolute majority that it later won. Already in the previous European ones, the extrapolation pointed to a complete reversal in the composition of the Congress that later became a reality.

Despite the fact that a boiling political panorama, with the emergence of Podemos and Ciudadanos, complicated the analysis, the conclusion of the results of the 2015 municipal and regional elections was that in a general one they would leave an ungovernable Congress. This is how it happened: the elections had to be repeated due to the impossibility of forming a government. And, in 2019, the victory of the PSOE in the municipal and regional elections also corresponded to its triumph in the subsequent general elections.

In Spanish democratic history, however, there are examples in the opposite direction: those in which the municipal ones did not anticipate the trend of the general ones. Perhaps the most prominent is that of 2007 and 2008, as the PP won the municipal elections before José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero defeated Mariano Rajoy again in 2008.

What will happen this time? Nobody knows. What the data does show is that the PP will need to win by a greater margin if it wants to ensure governance. Despite the logical euphoria of the popular overturning power in a large number of communities and town halls this 28-M, a result like this Sunday would not guarantee, in principle, Feijóo to reach La Moncloa. And on the contrary: despite the pain of an unmitigated defeat, the PSOE has not lost the electoral battle.

How much do you know about your municipality? Is he rich or poor, old or young, does he vote or abstain? test yourself here.