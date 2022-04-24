EEmmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election. According to initial projections, the incumbent won a good 58 percent of the votes in Sunday’s runoff. Accordingly, he would have received about eight percentage points less than in the 2017 runoff. Nevertheless, his supporters celebrated the election result against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower with European and French pennants.

Macron now has a second term in office until 2027. He is the first president in twenty years to be confirmed in office by the French. The 44-year-old pro-European also called the election a “referendum on Europe”, which has now been decided in favor of the European unification process.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) candidate, failed for the third time in a row. Almost 42 percent voted for them according to the first projections. Only minutes after the first projections, she admitted her defeat. The result is nevertheless a victory for her political movement, Le Pen told her supporters at the Pavillon d’Arménonville, a place of entertainment in Paris’ Bois de Boulogne forest. She represents the France of the forgotten, “who are no longer forgotten”. Contrary to what she hinted at in February, Le Pen told cheering supporters, “I will continue my commitment to France and the French.”

At that time she had announced that in the event of defeat she would not run again for the highest office in 2027. It was her third candidacy. In 2012, she failed to make it into the runoff round. In 2017, she achieved more than 10 million votes (33.9 percent) in the second ballot. Le Pen now wants to reorganize her party for the general elections on June 12th and 19th. This is open to anyone who wants to vote against Macron, she said on election night. Now the great battle for the parliamentary elections begins.







Congratulations from Germany and the EU

The 53-year-old right-wing populist had campaigned for a “Europe of Nations” and wanted to go on a conflict course with the EU. She planned to undermine European jurisprudence in immigration policy. She wanted to undermine the rules on freedom of movement in the Schengen area by reintroducing systematic border controls.

According to the first estimates of the evening, voter turnout was around 72 percent and was therefore slightly lower in the second round than in 2017.

In an unusual step, the third man of choice, left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also spoke up. He said Le Pen's defeat was very good news for France. At the same time, he criticized Macron's "presidential monarchy" and called on his supporters to turn the parliamentary elections into a "third round" of the presidential election. Mélenchon is hoping for a majority in the National Assembly and has put himself forward as head of government.







One of the first to congratulate was the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel. Europe needs a France that is fully committed to a more sovereign EU. You have that for five more years now, Michel wrote on Twitter. Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir wrote on the same medium that a weight fell from his heart. “Now we in the EU must do everything we can to ensure that enemies of democracy/friends of Putin’s political power never get that close again,” said Özdemir. “This election was a choice of direction,” tweeted the FDP chairman and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. “It was about fundamental questions of values. The French have decided in favor of Macron. This makes a united Europe the biggest winner of this election.”

Macron’s idea: industrialization versus division

Macron has set himself the goal of further driving France’s economic and political modernization while at the same time cushioning the economic hardship caused by the Ukraine war. He named full employment as his goal. During the past term of office, the governments of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (May 2017 to July 2020) and Jean Castex (July 2020 to date) have succeeded in reducing the unemployment rate from almost ten percent to a good seven percent.

The Yellow Vests crisis and the rise of the far right have made Macron attach greater importance to strengthening purchasing power. He has promised to continue capping energy prices with a government "shield". A similar fuel price control mechanism is also set to be extended. His goal is to overcome the division of the country through a targeted re-industrialization of France.



Failed for the third time: Marine Le Pen cast her vote on Sunday morning in Hénin-Beaumont.

One of his most important projects is a reform of the pension system with a gradual increase in the retirement age to 65 years. “We have to work more,” is his credo. The approximately two million welfare recipients (RSA) are to be obliged to spend at least 15 hours a week on education and training or employment. Macron is arguing that both the increasing retirement age and the expected benefits in return for social assistance contribute to European harmonization. He is striving for a deeper partnership with Germany for the benefit of Europe.

The presidential election sealed the collapse of the former governing parties. The new party landscape is dominated by Macron’s pro-European movement La République en marche and Le Pen’s RN. The left-wing party La France Insoumise, which is critical of Europe, has established itself as a third force, which is now supported by a section of the Socialists. In 2017, neither of the two traditional governing parties, neither the Conservatives nor the Socialists, had reached the runoff. As they did five years ago, the moderates backed Macron to prevent Le Pen’s presidency.