Generous, immense, a crystalline talent on the track. Elia Viviani gives himself a special, particular Sunday, full of twists. In 5 hours he goes from the disappointment of sixth place in the road test to a shining gold in the Elimination. In the test in which the 33-year-old standard-bearer at the Tokyo Games was crowned world champion, Viviani managed every sprint to perfection, reaching the final head-to-head with the German Theo Reinhardt easily beaten. Bronze to the Belgian Jules Hesters. Viviani’s is the seventh medal of the Italian track expedition.

Points race – Before Viviani's gold came Silvia Zanardi's silver in the points race. The 22-year-old Italian from Fiorenzuola d'Arda – a town in the province of Piacenza known for hosting the Six Days of Roses – has put together 53 points, behind the Belgian and reigning world champion Lotte Kopecky. The bronze went to the French Victoire Berteau.

Other medals – Two silver medals have already arrived for the blue expedition with the fourth female (Vittoria Guazzini, Rachele Barbieri, Silvia Zanardi and Letizia Paternoster) and Davide Plebani in the pursuit. Bronze instead for Manlio Moro in the pursuit, Miriam Vece in the 500 and Vittoria Guazzini in the pursuit.

