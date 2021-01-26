President Alberto Fernández continues to expand the agenda of extraordinary events, however, one week before the end of January, Congress did not meet and the start of activities is already outlined directly for February. Conditions and reproaches for the projects to be dealt with, in the axis of the discussion.

In Deputies, originally, it was intended to meet on January 20. That date then ran to the week of 27 and now they estimate that it will be “next week.”

The agreement for the virtual protocol tense the climate in the first instance. Finally, the ruling party managed to get all the heads of the bloc to sign, except those of Juntos por el Cambio who insist on not endorsing it until the Front of All reports, in writing, the issues to be debated. They want guarantees that neither the Judicial Reform nor the law that modifies the Public Prosecutor’s Office will be voted on.

The ruling party assured that there is “majority consensus” to call a session and that Justice has already settled – with its ruling in the first and second instance – the discussion about legality when it rejected the JxC protection.

In fact, the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Marcelo Casaretto, uploaded a photo to Twitter on Wednesday with the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, in which he assumed that there would be a session this week and listed the issues.

But there was still no request for a session by the ruling bloc. Its president, Máximo Kirchner, now he is isolated for having participated in the same meeting as the Minister of Development of the Buenos Aires Community, Andres “Cuervo” Larroque, who later tested positive for Covid.

Although the delay is due to another conflict that was added in recent days. The Lavagnist bloc, Consenso Federal, led by Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez, was the last to sign the renewal of the remote protocol and did so under the condition that the extension of the Biofuels law would be discussed.

As this project does not appear on the original extraordinary agenda, in order for Congress to deal with it, it is necessary for the Government to add it via decree. However, on Friday at the last minute, Alberto Fernández signed an extension of the agenda and to the surprise of several he did not include it.

Faced with this situation, Rodríguez’s bloc joined his colleagues from the Federal interblock – the four Cordobes who respond to Juan Schiaretti, the two justicialists and the two socialists from Santa Fe – and together they issued a statement demanding from the ruling party the “immediate fulfillment” of that agreement.

“At the end of December of last year we reached an agreement: to discuss the extension of that law during the month of January of this year. But that agreement, which is an institutional commitment, is not being fulfilled ”, they assured.

From the Front of All they assured Clarion what “Work continues to define a consensus agenda.”

Meanwhile, the head of the other federal interblock, José Luis Ramón, from Mendoza, issued a statement demanding the activity in Congress, criticizing both the Executive and the other opposition blocks.

“We are hot on the heels of February, and none of the honorable houses has begun special sessions, not even committee debates. This dysfunctionality is resolved by the ruling party from the Executive Power with Decrees of Urgency Necessity, relegating the role of the palace of laws, and is promoted by the majority opposition, not giving rise to new consensus, “he declared.

For their part, the Senate had proposed from the beginning that the start of their extraordinary sessions would be in February. For this reason, the vice president spent the first weeks of January at her home in El Calafate, and is returning to the city this week.

“Next week the meetings will be resumed and the issues to be discussed will be defined,” they assured from the ruling upper house.

PDL