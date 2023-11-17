The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, speaks during the Plenary Session of the Madrid City Council, held on October 30. Carlos Luján – Europa Press (Europa Press)

There were many doubts, it is understood. The mayor of Madrid has called an extraordinary plenary session this Friday at nine in the morning with a single point for the day: to show the “total support of the city of Madrid for the Constitution and the essential principles of our democracy” and, also, to make visible “the absolute rejection of the Madrid City Council to the PSOE agreement with Junts Per Catalunya”. In Madrid there is a lot of freedom, but, according to the PP, the Spanish capital’s support for the Constitution was in doubt. The Constitution in Madrid goes inside.

Nor has any Junts deputy come as a guest to this extraordinary plenary session, which lasted just over an hour and in which, as planned, PP and Vox have voted yes, that they do show their support for the Constitution and that they do criticize the pacts with the independentists. PSOE and Más Madrid have said no, but perhaps just in case, they have also requested another extraordinary plenary session – it is expected to be at the end of this month – so that the Madrid City Council can also rule on the “violent acts” at the headquarters. of Ferraz’s PSOE and, of course, that the capital of Spain shows “absolute respect” for the results of the general elections of July 23 and “the decisions of the Spanish Parliament, democracy and the Constitution.” Vox has not called any because it has five councilors and 19 are needed.

It is not easy to be the Constitution at this time. It is not easy to talk about Madrid in the Madrid City Council either. Almeida, very comfortable in plenary sessions that avoid talking about the management of the city, began his speech by criticizing the entry of the Más Madrid and PSOE councilors into the plenary session. The 23 councilors have walked together, smiled together and almost sat down at the same time. “They have made a performance“, said the mayor, without mentioning that the PSOE spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, in red, was wearing a white badge with the slogan “Bitch Sanxe.” However, Almeida did miss someone in this staged scene:

—Arnaldo Otegui had to be there too.

Immediately, he explained the importance of this extraordinary plenary session. “Because yesterday we lived one of the most bitter moments of our democracy,” she said. “Sánchez is president, but he will do so with the disgrace of having been supported by the enemies of constitutional Spain, the heirs of ETA and those of the 2017 Coup d’état, who not only have not repented, but also vindicate what they did. and they say they will do it again.” The vice mayor of Madrid pointed out this Thursday that another one must also be added to the 2017 Coup, that of the amnesty law. “It is the most serious event in Spanish democracy in 45 years.” Some PP councilors, when talking about so many blows, have chosen to look at their cell phones. Not so those at Vox, very attentive.

In a morning of hyperbole – a classic of Madrid plenary sessions, where there is always talk of Spain and very little of Madrid – Almeida has said that Sánchez is “the biggest threat” to democracy. “He does not have a horizon, he has a precipice. He certified the bankruptcy of the equality of article 14 of the Constitution. We are no longer the same as all Spaniards, because if some are called Otegui, Junqueras, Maroto – it is understood that in reference to Reyes Maroto, the councilor of the PSOE and not to Javier Maroto, the spokesperson of the PP in the Senate – they can break the law ”. Almeida has also encouraged Madrid residents to attend the demonstration against the amnesty this Saturday, which will be held around the Cibeles fountain.

The spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group in the Madrid City Council, Reyes Maroto, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, this Friday.

After Almeida, it was the turn of Javier Ortega Smith, spokesperson for Vox and also a deputy in Congress, who has gone all out from the beginning. “Good morning. Thousands of Spaniards at this moment are asking ourselves: Why do we have to pay taxes? Why can’t we park wherever we want? Why can’t I destroy a monument? Because the law doesn’t allow it. The PSOE has given carte blanche so that everyone can do whatever they want.” And he has described Sánchez as “the greatest aberration against truth and objectivity.” And that in 1934 the PSOE also carried out another Coup d’état. At the end, he looked at the horizon and said:

—Long live freedom and long live Spain.

A Vox councilor immediately stood up and said: “Very good, very good.” It was then that the PSOE spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, spoke. “Well, good morning.” With the tense atmosphere between both benches, Maroto showed the decree by which Sánchez was appointed this Friday as President of the Government:

—This represents 12.6 million.

Sánchez’s former minister also reminded Almeida that he became mayor after losing an election. The councilor of Housing, of the PP, very upset, pointed out the socialist bench and said:

-AND [Manuela] Carmena too.

Maroto has said that the PSOE has defended democracy in Spain for more than 40 years. The Vox councilors have interpreted this phrase as a joke and have leaned back from their seats. The councilor has addressed them: “Let’s talk about the pacts. The PP has chosen the extreme right. Do the PP and Vox pacts comply with democracy?”

Those from Vox have responded immediately:

-Yes Yes Yes.

One has even blurted out with lip reading—it is urgent to hire lip interpreters in Spanish politics—:

–It doesn’t bother you.

It is then that Maroto took out an ABC cover from 1996, with the agreement of Aznar and the then Catalan president, Jordi Pujol, known as the Majestic Pact, who gave the PP the investiture. “What do you think of this photo?” Maroto asked Almeida. The Vox councilor who had just said “it doesn’t bother you” said now, pointing her finger:

-Very good very good.

“On this cover,” the socialist councilor continued, “Aznar described the pact as a historic milestone and stated that the Civil Guard was leaving Catalonia.” Here the Vox councilor joined another in her cause and they both blurted out:

-Yes Yes. Very good.

Maroto, with a very elaborate speech, perhaps the best to date, also criticized Ayuso’s words last Wednesday, when he called President Sánchez a “son of a bitch” and then said that he had said “I like fruit.” Maroto asked Almeida to condemn these words: “Do you like fruit?” Almeida did not hesitate. “I like fruit”.

After Maroto it was the turn of Rita Maestre, the spokesperson for Más Madrid, who criticized Almeida for using the Plenary Session to support the demonstration this Saturday in Cibeles. “Why are we here?” she asked herself. “This feeling that the world is going to end has one objective: that people on the left have to apologize for existing. My first message is for the people of Madrid and the Spanish. We are the Spain that has stopped those who shout fagots as insults. We are the Spain that has stopped those who insult left-wing women. We are as Spanish as you. If it were for the PP, today those who want to have children singing the C would be in the ministriesplow in the sun”. A Vox councilor responded:

-Please.

Ortega Smith just laughed back.

At the end, Almeida ended the plenary session by recommending that councilor Maroto take “fruit salts” because, in his opinion, she was nervous. And she then asked about the Bildu agreement. “Is the next step to amnesty ETA members? hand over Navarre? I finish, Mrs. Maroto. There is a fruit shop in the flea market and I am going to buy some fruit.” Almeida was referring to the Christmas market inside the Cibeles Palace, five meters from where the plenary session was held, but they do not sell fruit. Nor copies of the Constitution.

