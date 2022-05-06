This Monday, May 9, the National Lottery celebrates the Europe Day Extraordinary Draw. This is an event that takes place on the date the Schuman Declaration was produced in 1950. This draw will take place from 9:00 p.m. in the State Lotteries and Betting Draws Hall by a system of multiple drums, as usual.

For this event tickets are sold at the price of 150 euros, divided into tenths of 15 euros. In total, 70% of the issue will be distributed in prizes in the Europe Day Extraordinary Draw: €105 million.

Awards

The first prize of the Europe Day Extraordinary Draw will be awarded with 1,500,000 euros to the series. That is, 150,000 euros per tenth. While, the second prize is 300,000 euros for the series (30,000 euros for the tenth). The third prize is 15,000 euros for the tenth and the twelve fourth prizes of 750 euros for the tenth.

Likewise, in the draw several special extractionsto reward some tickets that end in the numbers drawn from the hype: four four-digit withdrawals (375 euros per tenth), eleven three-digit withdrawals (75 euros) and five two-digit withdrawals (30 euros per tenth).

Prizes are also awarded for approximations -number before and after the winning number- (2,100 for 1st prize, 1,200 for 2nd prize and 622.5 euros for 3rd prize) and for the numbers of the same hundred as the first three prizes (75 euros per tenth).

The tenths with the last three figures of the first prize will have a prize of 75 euros and with the tenths with the last two, you can win 30 euros. The tenths that end with the same figure as the first prize (refunds) will have a prize of 15 euros.

Treasury only affects the first prize

The law establishes that prizes over 40,000 euros must be taxed at 20%. Thus, only the first prize will be affected in this case. The winner will receive 40,000 euros in full and 20% will affect the remaining 110,000, so the total net prize will be 128,000 euros.