National lottery which has distributed a special first prize endowed with 1.5 million euros in each of the tenths that have the number 93448. The number has been sold in Cádiz, Las Palmas, Córdoba, Málaga and Pontevedra. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

A second prize of 300,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 60,000 euros for tenth with the

69159 as the winning number. This second prize has played entirely in Las Palmas. In addition to a third prize of 150,000 euros for the series and 15,000 euros for a tenth with 02198 as the winning number. This third prize has played in Córdoba, Granada, Las Palmas and Toledo.

refunds 5, 0 and 8 that are rewarded with the return that is equivalent to the 20 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that amounts to 200 euros if you have the entire series.

PRIZES TABLE Date First prize Second prize Third award 06/08/22 93448 69159 02198 €150,000 €30,000 15,000

Extraordinary Draw Prizes



The August Extraordinary Draw of the National Lottery has five two-figure withdrawals awarded with 30 euros per tenth (300 euros for the series), eleven three-figure withdrawals awarded with 75 euros for the tenth (750 euros for the series) and four extractions of four figures that are awarded with 375 euros to the tenth (3,750 euros to the series).

As for the endings that coincide with the first prize, they are also awarded: the last three figures that coincide with the first prize are graced with

750 euros to the series; the last two with 300 euros; and the last figure with 150 euros.

In addition, there is also money to be made from approximations. Exactly you can pocket

21,000 euros to the series and 2,100 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize. With the approach to the second prize you win 12,000 euros for the series and 1,200 euros for the tenth. And with the number before or after the third prize you get 6,225 euros for the series and 622.50 euros for the tenth.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and is held once a year. In this raffle carried out by the State Lotteries and Betting Society, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds that barrier will be required to pay 20%. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the following day. If it is a prize less than

2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by the

SELAE.

As for the collection, keep in mind that there is a deadline to get the money. It can be claimed from the day after until three months have elapsed. This applies to all the draws offered by State Lotteries and Bets such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery or Euromillions.

Note: LA TRUTH is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the results of today’s National Lottery offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.