The British Liberal Democrats party has seized a seat from the Conservatives in southern England, causing a commotion by the spectacular turn in the intention to vote and because it could be an indication of the existence of a malaise with the Government in rich regions. The leader of the winning party, Ed davhey, he claimed that “the blue ‘Tory’ wall in the south has started to crumble.”

Boris Johnson celebrated Conservative victory in Hartlepool a month ago, also to replace a deputy. It was one more pike of the conservatives in the traditionally Labor ‘red wall’, which in many parts of the central regions and the north of England spoke out in favor of ‘Brexit’ and since the December 2019 elections has confirmed the Johnson’s popularity.

The prime minister has promised balance the economy and the country’s income, reduce differences between north and south. In Chesham and Amersham there is no long industrial decline but the threats that their beautiful landscape and quality of life will be altered by the relaxation of standards for building new houses and that the Government persists in the construction of the high-speed train that would link London and Birmingham, through the county of Buckinghamshire.

Always ‘tory’



There is Checkers, the weekend residence of the prime ministeror. There the English branch of the Rothschild family established their residences, which also gave deputies. Since the formation in 1974 of the Chesham and Amersham constituency, the Conservative candidate has always been elected. In that south of Buckinghamshire, Brexit won by less than a percentage point in the 2016 referendum.

The fall of the Labor vote suggests that, on the southern blue wall, a substantial number of voters choose the ballot with the possibility of defeating the Conservatives. In the municipal elections held on the same victory day in Hartlepool, the Conservatives have already lost numerous councilors in the south. But the results this time are spectacular. Liberal-Democrats are up 30.4% in the share of the vote. The abstention is significant: a decrease of almost 25 points in a constituency with a tradition of high participation.

It may be a passing phenomenon, one of those “By-elections”– in which a deceased or resigned deputy is replaced – that agitate politicians and the media for a few days, although they have no consequences. But this “Extraordinary result”According to the description of the defeated Conservative candidate, Peter Fleet, perhaps he warns Boris Johnson that the success of his populism in the poor North does not echo in the rich South.