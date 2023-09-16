On September 15, before 2023, Fernando Botero Angulo woke up and already knew that he would go to the studio to work, wherever he was. There was no destination, house, home, room, in which he was not accompanied by his profession as an artist, which he said he hoped to practice until his last breath. Surely, on a day like today he read the news from his beloved Colombia, with detail and a bit of disbelief, he would exchange messages of interest with the most diverse people: collectors, gallery owners, journalists, people from high society, but also with people who From simplicity and humility they approached him. Possibly, during these days he received the letter from the community of San Cristóbal, a district of Medellín that asked him for a sculpture as a gift to inaugurate the new Library. The great and the extraordinary happened in his life with the greatest naturalness.

Art is everything, it was everything to him. His great driving force, his obsession, his way of looking at life and redeeming pain. Despite being a man who cherished success as we know it today, the human side of him was always present and that is why he let it be known that, even in the midst of all the bright lights and flashes, a piece of emptiness was still there. inside. For this reason, he never stopped conquering new lands, renewed spectators, researchers and, above all, followers, those simple and spontaneous people who have a photo next to one of his sculptures, who line up in museums to understand his magic and wonder if it is volume and sensuality which attracts them so much. For Maestro Botero, closeness was a key, a way of doing and being. And this is present in the Plaza that bears his name, in the way he walked the streets of his beloved Medellín, in the works he carried out and about which he left no doubt when he spoke of being a committed Colombian. .

This September 15, 2023, the day he is no longer here, his absence is filled with all those people that his presence did touch. In Medellín, from the Museum of Antioquia, it has been felt that he has been, above all, the artist of the people, the artist of affection, of beauty, of apparent simplicity. That, just as in his presence there was no room to feel uncomfortable, neither in his works. That he was and is a host of the festival of art, that he keeps alive the conversations with the artists of the past, with his beloved teachers and activates in each work those long reflections about color, figure, life.

Philanthropy and the search for peace were his hallmark as a citizen of Colombia. It is possible to say, and without exaggeration, that he is the artist who has contributed the most to the field of art, from his donations and his contributions, to the management of culture in this country. His voice was raised firmly when it became necessary, without a doubt, with judgment, marking a healthy distance from those who make art an instrument for particular interests. His voice was warm and clear when it came to protecting, caring, consolidating. He made distance an attribute, since it was just a number of kilometers or hours of flight, he was the most present, the best writer of letters and messages. When messages from him arrived, a new lesson was inaugurated for everyone.

An artist of these dimensions is a privilege for a country, for a city like Medellín. Without complexes, with a broad outlook, he transcended, he fulfilled the dream that is cradled in these mountains: to progress. He did it even beyond what this Antiochian culture dictates, he fulfilled it, leaving behind him a path to travel and hopefully renew our own principles from those constants of his: closeness, integrity, courage, generosity. Thank you, teacher Fernando Botero.

Maria del Rosario Escobar She is the director of the Museum of Antioquia.

