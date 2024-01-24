The Assembly which was carried out this Wednesday by the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) approved the change of headquarters Alliance to Valledupar.

The meeting was attended by 35 Colombian Professional Soccer teams, who voted and unanimously approved the change of venue requested by Alianza and the name change.

Alianza had already announced its change of headquarters

Alianza Petrolera announced a few weeks ago that a new stage is beginning and will play in Valledupar, leaving Barrancabermeja without Colombian football for the moment. “Alianza Petrolera is pleased to inform the entire community that the club has made the tough decision to change its headquarters to the city of Valledupar,” the club initially commented in a statement.

Likewise, they confirmed that out of respect for the team, the club uses the yellow and black colors, just like Petrolera in the name. Last Sunday against Atlético Nacional he debuted his uniform and shield.

“Our institution received a proposal from the mayor, Jonathan Vásquez, but it should be noted that in the business field the presentation of proposals requires more than good will.”

In addition, they gave the reasons for the change of headquarters: “The initiatives must be clear, with data and concrete actions and with financial support that allows analyzing whether they meet the sponsorship needs that the club needs to keep the team in category A.”

Given this, the club mentions that “we took another course because the institution dreams of being historic and for this it needs great support and a great ally.” In the end, the club thanked the fans who supported them in the hard times and in the moments of glory.

With this mentioned, Alliance will play since this semester in the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau which has a capacity of 11,000 spectators and where the club will play the League and the duel against América de Cali for the South American Cup.

The next Friday, alliance debuts in his new home against Deportivo Cali for date 2 of the Colombian League. The game will start at 8:20 at night.

