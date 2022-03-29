The normal maximum temperature for the day is around minus 49 degrees Celsius, which puts the March 18 reading about 38 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

If the World Meteorological Organization actually tracked this particular metric, scientists say it would likely set a world record.

🔥 The recent extraordinary heatwave in Antarctica appears to have set a new World Record for the largest temperature excess above normal (+38.5 °C / +69.3 °F) ever measured at an established weather station. pic.twitter.com/1Z5AiG4DU5 — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 28, 2022 “It appears to have set a new world record for the highest above-normal temperature excess… ever measured at an established weather station,” Robert Rohde, Berkeley Earth’s chief scientist, tweeted on Monday.

Randall Cerveny, professor of geographic sciences at Arizona State University and rapporteur on extreme records for the World Meteorological Organization, said that this type of record — how above or below normal a temperature is — is not something the WMO tracks or verifies. But even so, he said, this reading seems legitimate. See also Elon Musk is sending more "Starlink" satellites into space today: criticism does not stop “Everything I’ve personally seen about the observation of Dome C suggests that it’s a legitimate observation,” Cerveny said. While minus 11 degrees Celsius isn’t hot, it’s unheard of for this part of Antarctica, and 38 degrees above average is just as surprising. Concordia’s temperature was a record for the highest temperature not just for the month of March, but an “absolute record” for any month, according to Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist at Meteo-France, the French meteorological service.

With more than 60 years of data, this record “is unprecedented in the history of climatology,” according to an analysis by Meteo-France. A unique combination of weather events had to occur for Mother Nature to turn up the heat in East Antarctica that day. “Definitely a very interesting and unusual set of weather events triggered this event,” Cerveny said. There was “the wet flow of an atmospheric river. And there was also an intrusion of very hot air, rare for this time of year, in the Antarctic plateau. See also LIVE | Sergio Pérez immediately after update, smiling faces at Red Bull The arrival of moisture trapped hot air, allowing temperatures to skyrocket in East Antarctica.”

