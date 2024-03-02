Top footballer Quincy Promes must fear extradition to the Netherlands now that he is stuck in Dubai. Relations with the United Arab Emirates are excellent, says former minister Ferd Grapperhaus, who personally signed the extradition treaty two and a half years ago. “We have consciously pursued this.”
Dennis Naaktgeboorte
Latest update:
17:13
