Great Britain violates human rights in the extradition proceedings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

I have seen many overt show trials for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) – for example in Turkey, a country that is organizing a witch hunt for independent journalists. In these arbitrary processes, it is common for RSF – even under corona conditions – to receive guaranteed access from the Turkish judicial authorities as an international process observer.

It is different with the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange in the motherland of democracy, in Great Britain, which RSF has been the only NGO to observe in recent weeks. We tried to guarantee a seat, this and video access were explicitly denied to us by the British authorities. Nevertheless, by queuing every morning on almost every day of the trial, RSF was given access to the only six seats in the public tribune in an adjoining room of the courtroom.

One can only speculate about reasons. But one thing is certain: Great Britain is blatantly violating its human rights obligations, according to which public observation of proceedings must be ensured.

Negotiations were held in London about whether Julian Assange from Great Britain shipped to the USA where he faces up to 175 years imprisonment. I was shocked by what I saw in the courtroom as an observer. The interrogation of 47 witnesses has once again made it clear that Assange has been charged with his work as Wikileaks founder and editor and that the proceedings against him are politically motivated: he has published secret documents that have enabled journalistic reports on US war crimes .

Given his life-threatening health from pre-trial solitary confinement in a UK maximum security prison, the question of whether or not he will be extradited is no longer a political question, but a humanitarian one, of life and death. Britain must Release Assange immediately and the US must drop all charges against him.