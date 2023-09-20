President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is in accordance with the law, despite the claims of the detainee’s defense.

It is a procedure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resolves at a request from the United States government, the president reiterated in his morning press conference at the National Palace.

And in fact, López Obrador added, on September 13 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorizes the extradition, on the 14th they notify the detainee and on the 15th the extradition of Guzmán López is carried out.

He mentioned that in the case of terms, of time, that is decided by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, “they can report on this matter,” noted the head of the Executive.

The notification that the extradition is authorized corresponds to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was made on September 13, on the 13th the request is made, on the 14th the detainee is notified and on the 15th the extradition is carried out,” the Tabasco.

Asked if the urgency of the extradition does not put the process against Ovidio Guzmán at risk, López Obrador pointed out that the Attorney General’s Office is the institution that decides on the terms, the deadlines, “But I am sure that it is legal, attached to what the law establishes.”

The President was also questioned if after the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán there are conditions to visit Badiraguato, Sinaloa, as promised, to inaugurate a recently built highway.

However, the President said that he should see the agenda, because he is scheduled to review the Mayan Train and take a tour of the State of Mexico.

Afterwards he will return to the Mayan Train and then he has to go to Tijuana, Baja California, “but I am going to go to the inauguration of that road from Badiraguato to Guadalupe and Calvo, Chihuahua, he mentioned. “It is a road that helps marginalized communities a lot “.

“It was the path that I went to supervise when Guzmán Loera’s mother arrived to give me a letter to ask me to intervene so that her daughters could go to the United States to visit her brother, her son, Guzmán Loera, who is detained in the United States. United,” noted the head of the Executive.

“As I got off, I received the letter, I listened to it, there was a big scandal. That same road, which at that time was under construction, is now finished and now we are going to inaugurate it.”