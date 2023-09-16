Ovidio Guzmán López “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this Friday, September 15, was extradited to the United States, how much time could they give ‘El Ratón’ in the United States?

Ovidio Guzmán López “El Ratón”, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was extradited this Friday, September 15 to the United States, where he will be tried for crimes related to drug trafficking, but How much time could they give ‘El Ratón’ in the United States?.

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick B. Garland, announced the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán after he was extracted from the Altiplano prison, in the State of Mexico (Edomex), allegedly by Interpol agents.

The information circulating in media such as Chigaco Tribune is that the alleged member of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) is in the city of Chicago, United States (USA), where he faces charges as well as in New York and Washington, DC.

United States Attorney Merrick B. Garland noted: “The fight against the cartels has involved incredible courage on the part of United States law enforcement and Mexican military and law enforcement service members, many of whom who have given their lives in the pursuit of justice.”

He US government accuses ‘El Ratón’ of 11 charges related to drug trafficking, as well as management of a criminal enterprise, as well as being charged with a crime against health, carrying fire and alleged incitement to crime, as announced by the Department of State.

How much time could you spend in jail if guilty?

After being apprehended by security elements on January 5, 2023, Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, was in the Antiplano, when he was extracted, the exact time in which ‘El Ratón’ could be is unknown. in a prison in the United States.

According to the Boston Criminal Defense Lawyers website, in the 'Drug Trafficking' article, it highlights that in the laws of Massachusetts General chapter 96 C, section 32E(a):

“Mandatory minimum imprisonment in state prison, maximum sentence of 2.5 years – maximum sentence of 15 years, or mandatory minimum imprisonment in a jail or house of correction for 1 year – 2.5 years and mandatory minimum fine of $500 – maximum fine of $10,000.”

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned numbers refer to only one of the defendant’s crimes, so the result of the trial could even be a life sentence as happened with his father El Chapo Guzmán.

Furthermore, it is important to consider that in trials against members of organized crime there is the possibility of establishing collaboration agreements between the accused and the authorities, a fact that tends to considerably reduce sentences.