On Monday it will be decided whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will be extradited to the USA. There he faces many years imprisonment.

NEW YORK taz | Release Julian Assange ”, supporters of the founder of the WikiLeaks disclosure platform will demand this Sunday. It is a last-ditch attempt to prevent the 49-year-old from being extradited to the United States. He faces a trial for “espionage” and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison. Judge Vanessa Baraitser will announce her decision in London on Monday. She is known for her goodwill towards the United States. So far, she has approved almost all of the extradition requests from Washington.

A demonstration for Assange will also take place in front of the British consulate in New York on Sunday. If things go the way they did before, it will remain a small-group event. In the US, the government, military, judiciary and media have all managed to isolate and demonize Assange. His reputation has been so ruined that even many leftists and democrats think of insulting things when they hear his name.

The world owes the revelations by Julian Assange a treasure trove of detailed information about drone attacks on civilians, about torture and about other war crimes of the USA in Afghanistan, Iraq and the internment camp Guantánamo.

In 2010, Chelsea Manning, who at the time worked as an IT specialist for the US military in Iraq under the name Bradley Manning, downloaded hundreds of thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents on her work computer and passed them on to Wikileaks. Among them was the video “Collateral Murder”, which documents the shooting of 18 unarmed Iraqi civilians and journalists from a US military helicopter. Previously non-public information about 15,000 Iraqi civilians who were victims of US violence has also come to light.

The rapists, torturers and gunmen, whose actions have violated both national and international law, have not been brought to justice in the United States. Instead, the anger of the superpower is directed against the bearers of the bad news.

The first to hit the whistleblower was Chelsea Manning. She was sentenced to 35 years behind bars. Only after seven years of solitary confinement in a military prison did Barack Obama pardon her shortly before he left office.

The behavior of the USA towards the Australian Assange was mixed. Many in the government and military apparatus have viewed him as an enemy since the 2010 revelations. Officials, soldiers and other people in the civil service were prohibited from surfing the Wikileaks website. But Assange was not initially charged with “espionage”. Obama’s government has cracked down on whistleblowers more than any other US government before. But Obama knew that indicting Assange would have been a blow to freedom of expression.

Donald Trump had other intentions. In his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he shouted into the microphone: “I love Wikileaks”. At that time, the organization had leaked hacked emails from the Democrats, which, among other things, dealt with internal power struggles. In the opinion of many Americans, who today no longer want to have anything to do with Assange, those revelations helped Trump to win his election.

Trump’s flirtation with Wikileaks ended a few weeks after he moved into the White House when the organization released data on the CIA snooping into French politics. Since then, revenge has been the guiding principle for Washington. Assange has to pay for the fact that, according to the hawks in both parties, Obama got Manning out of jail too early. And Assange has become a person against whom Trump is waging a proxy war: against the “fake media”, the “lying press”.

Not many allies in the US

The Australian doesn’t have many allies in the US. Democrats on the left think of him, firstly, about voting aid for Trump and, secondly, about the allegations of rape in Sweden, which have long since been dropped. The mainstream media are aloof, including those who have published investigative articles based on information from Wikileaks. And even the journalists’ organization “Committee to Protect Journalists” (CPJ) wiggles around when it comes to Assange. “He is not a journalist,” says the CPJ, “but his persecution poses a threat to journalists around the world.” With Wikileaks a new player appeared in the media landscape. However, the publication of sensitive information is a classic journalist’s job. Especially when it exposes government crimes.

A few stand against the anti-Assange mainstream in the US. One of them is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist James Risen, who himself has done a lot of work on the surveillance state. In an opinion piece for the New York Times Risen expressed his fear that the charges against Assange “set a precedent for dealing with investigative research” and could be copied in other countries. He compares the US charges against Assange with the Brazilian crackdown on journalist Glenn Greenwald. In both cases, journalism is criminalized by focusing on the interactions between reporters and sources, writes Risen.

Another Assange supporter is whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, who unveiled the Vietnam Papers in 1971 and was himself charged with “espionage”. Ellsberg escaped sentencing to up to 115 years in prison only because the trial revealed that President Richard Nixon’s staff had broken into his psychiatrist’s office. The now 89-year-old Ellsberg has defended Manning, Assange and Edward Snowden: for informing the US public of misdeeds on their behalf. In a taz interview, Ellsberg said: “Assange would have no chance of a fair trial in a US court.”

The signals in the run-up to Assange’s extradition to the USA confirm Ellsberg’s fears. In 2019, a grand jury produced 18 indictments against Assange. 17 points are about espionage and the disclosure of military secrets. On another point, a computer misdemeanor. The US accuses Assange of having published data on illegal activities by the US government that was leaked to him by an informant. And that he had encouraged this informant to get more information. A year later, the US judiciary filed further allegations in the summer of 2020. They say that Assange tried to recruit more hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia.

Chelsea Manning has experienced firsthand how overzealous the USA is in the Assange case. Last year she was supposed to testify against Assange in front of the grand jury. She refused – and is still silent today. For this, Manning, who had only been released a few years earlier, was sent to prison again in 2019. During months of custody, the fine for her silence rose by $ 1,000 a day. When she was released in the spring of 2020, Manning had amassed a $ 265,000 fine.

Hope for a pardon

If Julian Assange should come before a court in the USA for espionage, he, like other “spies” before him, awaits proceedings under exceptional conditions. Because it is a matter of “national security” and state secrets, it would take place under the general exclusion of the public and with limited defense options. Assange would not even have a chance to explain his own motives.

After years in the isolation of the Ecuadorian embassy asylum and the London maximum security prison Belmarsh, Assange is in dire health. Dozens of doctors and numerous human rights organizations in London have campaigned in vain to have him on medical and humanitarian grounds to release.

Other supporters hope for a pardon in the USA. With this in mind, Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, and Assanges Partner Stella Moris, who has two children with him, appeals to Donald Trump. “The charges against Julian undermine the foundations of democracy and freedom of the press,” said Stella Moris in an interview with FoxNews, the US President’s house channel.

A few Republicans, including Trump confidante and Congressman Matt Gaetz, are also publicly calling for a pardon. But in the Republican Party, where Assange is seen by many as a traitor, this is not particularly popular.

Julian Assange’s father, 76-year-old John Shipton, is hoping for a pardon from Joe Biden, the next president of the United States.