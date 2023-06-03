Joran van der Sloot was moved under strict security to another prison in Peru in the night from Friday to Saturday. Van der Sloot is expected to remain temporarily in this prison before being extradited to the United States.

Van der Sloot has been released from the infamous Challapalca prison and is now staying in a prison in the capital Lima. The authorities have reported this to CNN and Spanish journalists, among others.

According to sources surrounding Van der Sloot's extradition, he will be flown to America in a few days, where he will stand trial for extortion and fraud against Elizabeth Ann Holloway, the mother of the teenager Natalee Holloway who disappeared in 2005. It is not known how long the temporary extradition to America will last. Van der Sloot asked his lawyer not to appeal against the extradition. In a letter to his lawyer he wrote that he wants to go to America.

28 years

Van der Sloot, 35, is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of the Peruvian Stephany Flores in 2010. He married the Peruvian Leydi Figueroa in 2014 in the maximum security prison where he is held. That same year, Figueroa gave birth to a daughter.

A treaty between Peru and the US signed in 2001 makes it possible to temporarily extradite suspects to stand trial in the other country. After the trial, the prisoner must return to the country where he or she was originally imprisoned. Van der Sloot must remain behind bars in Peru until 2045. Only then would he be able to go to America to serve any other sentences he may have.

Holloway

Holloway, 18, was last seen in Aruba leaving a bar with Van der Sloot. The body of the American student was never found and Van der Sloot was ultimately not prosecuted for her disappearance. In 2010, he promised to take Holloway's family to her body in exchange for $250,000. After Holloway's mother paid him $25,000, he took the family to a place where he knew Natalee would not be found, the US federal prosecutor said.