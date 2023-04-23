The lawyer for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo, Roberto Su, reiterated this Sunday that the 77-year-old former president has “many ailments and a theme of cancer”and that his rights have not been respected, after his arrival in Peru extradited by the United States.

A minister of this regime (government) has said that he is a criminal, that minister should have already been separated.

The lawyer told journalists outside the Police Aviation Directorate (DIPA), nearby to Jorge Chavez airport, while waiting to enter and be present at the judicial proceedings to which Toledo is subjected in Peruvian territory.

The lawyer stated that the former president (2001-2006) has the right to have a lawyer “to safeguard his integrity” because he is a person whose “rights have not been respected.”

“A minister of this regime (government) has said that he is a criminal, that minister should have already been separated,” said Su regarding the comments made in recent days about the charges against Toledo for alleged money laundering that They have motivated a request from the Prosecutor’s Office for 20 years in prison.

He has many ailments and a cancer issue. If the doctors advise it, the defense will request a measure of home detention.

The lawyer reiterated to the journalists that Toledo “has many ailments and cancer,” which he did not specify, and that he will wait for the results of the medical examiner’s evaluation to request house arrest.

“If the doctors advise, the defense will ask for the measure,” Su said. The lawyer added that “health and life come first” and that “there is no prohibition that an extradited person may have house arrest.”

Regarding the ongoing processes against Toledo, the lawyer pointed out that The trial for the Odebrecht bribery case for which the former president has been extradited has not yet begun and, therefore, “there is no obligation for him to be present.”

Then, Toledo is denounced for money laundering for allegedly having requested and received 35 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company to deliver the concession for the construction of several sections of the southern Interoceanic highway.

However, the process that is already in the initial stage of accusation control is the Ecoteva case, for which he is investigated for directing the alleged bribes from Odebrecht to the accounts of various companies, created by front men, to acquire real estate in Peru.

This Sunday, Toledo will undergo a judicial proceeding for identity control at the DIPA, as well as an examination by Legal Medicine to verify his state of health.

On the other hand, the Migration office confirmed, through its Twitter account, that the migration control of Toledo was carried out in the Police Aviation Directorateafter he arrived on a commercial flight from Los Angeles, United States.

