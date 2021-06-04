The Board of Directors of the Emirates School Education Foundation stressed the need to develop plans for the next academic year, which would improve the quality of student life, by providing a range of general and extracurricular activities for students to achieve a balance for them in the process of education and academic achievement, in addition to the need to devote their sports as a sustainable lifestyle. It reflects positively on their overall educational career.

This came during a virtual meeting of the Council, the day before yesterday, chaired by the Minister of State for Public Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, Jamila bint Salem Al-Muhairi. During the meeting, ways to develop its mechanism of action and how to move forward to support the efforts made to improve the quality of school education in the federal government sector were discussed. In order to devote the best educational practices to develop students’ performance and develop their academic and educational levels.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Rabaa Al-Sumaiti, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, the CEO of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, and the Executive Director of the Sharjah Center For Entrepreneurship, Naglaa Ahmed Al Midfa, Assistant Undersecretary for Knowledge and Cultural Policies, Salma Al Darmaki, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development and Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs, Nasser Ismail, and Saeed Al Nazari representing the Federal Youth Foundation.

The meeting emphasized the pivotal role of the teacher in the educational process, and the importance of working to attract educational competencies in various academic disciplines, which would reflect positively on the quality of educational outputs, and serve the aspirations of the leadership associated with the education sector. The meeting touched on the reality of the integrated continuing education system and research on how to provide it with more elements of its leadership in order to achieve its goals and mission.

The council discussed the item of vaccines, the percentage of demand for them by the components of the educational community, and the need to provide everything necessary to motivate teachers to obtain the vaccine in light of the remarkable efforts made by the state to provide vaccines to all members of society. The meeting also discussed policies related to student vaccination, and plans to expand the provision of vaccines. them in accordance with the instructions and instructions of the concerned authorities in the country.

The council affirmed its keenness to provide all the students need, including computers and other supplies, to serve their educational progress.



