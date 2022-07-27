EActually, they’re just a nuisance, and no one wants to see them in the kitchen. Extractor hoods hum to themselves. When looking into the pot and pan, their housing is usually in the way. But in addition to the steam that is produced during cooking, they suck out the fat that smuggles itself in there. This mixture is called vapor. Open windows and doors bring little. The heavy fat doesn’t make it’s way out and ends up on and between the furniture. Manufacturers know that this type of appliance is less popular than stoves, hobs or refrigerators. So they have devices of different kinds in the program.

The classic wall hood that sits enthroned above the hob is still widespread. The headroom hood runs backwards at an angle so that the cook does not have to crouch. If the kitchen block stands like an island in the room, there are also both variants, only that they protrude from the ceiling with a shaft. Downdraft extractors are even more modern: the hood moves up vertically behind the hob and hides again after cooking. In the case of the AL 200 table ventilation from Gaggenau, only one pane of glass moves up and down. The most impressive variant, weighing up to 90 kilograms, has been in the Berbel range for eleven years now. The Skyline Edge hangs from the ceiling and lowers itself to the cooking event via remote control and then raises it again. A concept that you can now also see from other manufacturers.