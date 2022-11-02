Extraction You Win Everything Today, Wednesday 2 November 2022: the winning numbers | Superenalotto

This evening, Wednesday 2 November 2022, at 8 pm the draw of the game is staged “You win everything“, A special SuperEnalotto competition, launched on April 27, 2001, which takes place every Wednesday evening and offers the entire prize money up for grabs. No accumulation as is the case with the Superenalotto. Have you played? Do you want to find out if you have won? Find out with us. The following are the winning numbers drawn today, November 2, 2022, at 8 pm:

HERE’S THE WINNING COMBINATION:

1 – 3 – 22 – 23 – 66 – 76

The latest extractions:

Everything is won: how it works today 2 November 2022

The extractions of the game linked to the Superenalotto take place – except for extraordinary changes – every Wednesday evening in Rome at 20. The numbers, therefore, are available shortly after. The particularity of the game Si Vince Tutto is that, in the event that there are no winners in the first prize category, his prize pool does not accumulate for subsequent draws but is distributed entirely during each weekly draw. The minimum cost of a Si Vince Tutto game ticket is 5 euros and allows you to choose a combination of 12 numbers chosen between 1 and 90.

With a single ticket you can play up to a maximum of 18 numbers. 6 numbers are drawn for each competition. The game has five prize categories. By choosing 12 numbers on the bet slip, you win the highest prize by matching the 6 numbers drawn, but there are also prizes for 5, 4, 3 and 2 numbers matched.

ATTENTION: gambling can become a disease. Play responsibly. If you have gambling problems or need advice please contact www.giocaresponsabile.it (toll-free number 800 921 121).

