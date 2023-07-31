‘Extract project’ or ‘Hidden Strike’, in its original language, is a film directed by Scott Waugh that combines comedy and action. The feature film that stars John Cena and Jackie Chan was going to be released on the big screen. However, his first stop was made at the streaming giant, Netflix.

‘Extraction Project’, released on July 28, deals with the story of a security contractor who has the task of removing all the workers from a refinery that was attacked. Jackie Chan’s character is joined by a former United States Army officer, John Cena, who learns that the attackers’ goal is to steal gasoline from the refinery.

Official trailer for ‘Project Extraction’

Actors and characters of ‘Extraction Project’

The cast of ‘Extraction Project’ is headed by John Cena, Jackie Chan and Pilou Asbaek. In addition, it also features actors such as Joe Tam, Esmond Ren, Hans Canosa, Amadeus Serafini, Zhenwei Wang, Max Huang and Rachael Holoway. Find out who is who in the comedy and action film released on Netflix here.

Jackie Chan as Luo Feng

The well-known actor, comedian, martial artist, singer and acrobat assumes the role of Luo Feng and thus adds another character to his spectacular filmography. The character is a veteran ex-officer working as a private security contractor who, in order to prevent the refinery’s oil from being stolen, seeks the services of a former United States Marine.

Jackie Chan plays Luo Feng in ‘Project Extraction’. Photo: Spoilers

John Cena is Chris Van Horne

The well-remembered WWE professional wrestler, actor and rapper has participated in films such as ‘Daddy’s War’, ‘Bumblebee’, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Fast X’. In ‘Project Extraction’ he plays Chris Van Horne, a former United States Marine who lives in Iraq and teaches orphans. Luo Feng summons him and despite not being very convinced, he accepts the job.

The former WWE wrestler plays a former United States Marine in the Netflix movie. Photo: Depor

Pilou Asbaek is Owen Paddock

The Danish actor known for playing Euron Greyjoy in ‘Game of Thrones’ plays Owen Paddock in ‘Project Extraction’. Pilou will be the leader of the group of thieves that intends to steal the oil from the refinery that has properties in China.

Pilou Asbaek, Danish actor remembered for participating in ‘Game of Thrones’. Photo: Insider

Zhenwei Wang as Xia Wei

The Chinese actor, widely remembered for having played Cheng in the 2010 movie ‘Karate Kid’, assumes the role of Zhenwei Wang in the new Netflix movie that premiered on July 28.

Wang will work alongside Jackie Chan in ‘Project Extraction’ as well as ‘Karate Kid’. Photo: Los40

Amadeus Serafini isHenry Van Horne

Serafini is known for bringing characters like Kieran Wilcox to life in the series ‘Scream’ and Josh in the sci-fi drama ‘Impulse’. On this occasion, he plays the younger brother of Chris Van Horne, a relative of John Cena in the film.

The American actor will give life to John Cena’s younger brother in the film. Photo: Pinterest

Cast of ‘Extraction Project’

mighao hou

ma li

Rachael Holloway is Raider

Tazito Garcia as Paddock’s Mercenary

Nadine Leon Gobet is Officer Rodriguez

Michael Koltes isHayden

Jun Gong as Haiming

Temur Mamisashvili as Paddock’s Mercenary

