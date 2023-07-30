Jackie Chan and John Cena make up an unprecedented duo in ‘Project Extraction’, an action film directed by Scott Waugh that shows us war veterans Luo Feng (Chan) and Chris Van Horne (Cena), who will come together on a mission to escort people down the dangerous ‘Road of Death’. And, on the occasion of its premiere, in the following note we will give you the details so that you can enjoy the film via ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix offers million-dollar job offer for AI expert amid Hollywood strikes

Watch the ‘Project Extraction’ trailer

When is ‘Project Extraction’ released?

The footage, which is directed by scott waughwho led other projects such as ‘Act of valor’ (2012), ‘Need for speed’ (2014) and the forthcoming fourth installment of ‘The Expendables’, premiered on Friday, July 28, 2023although only through streaming.

Where to see ‘Extraction Project’ ONLINE?

‘Extract project’which lasts for 1 hour and 43 minutes, it can be seen exclusively on Netflix, so to tune in, you will need to enter the platform with an account. Otherwise, if you don’t have one, you can create a user by choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A perfect tale’, full cast: who are the actors in the Spanish Netflix series?

What is ‘Extraction Project’ about?

According to the synopsis of ‘Hidden strike’its name in English, its story is centered on two war veterans, who are assigned to the mission of escorting a group of civilians on the so-called ‘Road of Death’, in Baghdad, Iraq, in order for them to arrive safe and sound to the ‘Green Zone’, the area’s security location.

The unpublished duo stars in ‘Extraction Project’, which will premiere on July 28. Photo: Netflix

“In the movie, both characters start out as pretty normal guys, both retired military men and not superheroes. At first, I think we are opponents, I think he is the bad guy and he thinks I am the bad guy. But then we realize that we are on the same side and we are going after the real enemy,” said Jackie Chan during a press conference.

#Extraction #Project #PREMIERE #full #movie #Jackie #Chan #John #Cena